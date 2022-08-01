What’s Driving You Crazy? – An app for NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project

www.8newsnow.com
NDOT launches new website for 1-515 Project in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a new website is being launched dedicated to the I-515/ Charleston Project. The website will provide updates on lane restrictions, as well as information on construction. It will be updated regularly with traffic impacts and corresponding traffic control measures.
Southern Nevada homes becoming more water efficient study shows
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A water use study conducted by Applied Analysis and commissioned by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) revealed that newly built homes used roughly 50 percent less water than older homes in Southern Nevada. According to the study, newly built homes use around 38 gallons...
Vegas Drives: Tubing at Lake Mead
Looking for some late summer fun? Swimming in the lake is a great way to cool off, but so is tubing. Bruce Nelson of Boating Lake Mead tells Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez all about the sport of tubing and tells 8 News Now all about the different types of towables, which can be used by all ages, in this week’s Vegas Drives sponsored by Centennial Hyundai.
Video: Connecticut man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad,” said Bill Priest, the West Hartford homeowner. “I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there.”
I-TEAM: Woman convicted of murder claims she was sex-trafficked, brainwashed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman convicted of murder is asking for her conviction to be thrown out. Alisha Burns has filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court. Burns claims she committed the murder while she was a sex trafficking victim. In an interview with the 8 News Now...
