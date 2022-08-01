Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter

thezebra.org
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
alxnow.com
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
loudounnow.com
Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
thezebra.org
Land Use Lawyer Cathy Puskar Named Alexandria’s 2022 Business Leader of the Year
ALEXANDRIA, VA – “The Chamber ALX is thrilled to announce Cathy Puskar as the 2022 Business Leader of the Year” was the morning headline of a breaking news email released by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. M. Catharine Puskar is a shareholder in the law firm of...
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
georgetowner.com
Poplar St. Residents Protest Absentee Neighbor’s Plans
Georgetown’s residential streets are a constant buzz of service and construction projects, causing parking and street congestion, months if not years of having a dumpster parked in front of homes, noise and pollution. Georgetowners understand that those nuisances are part of the price for living in upscale neighborhoods that are well maintained, even manicured and beautiful. Usually, everyone is relieved when the neighbor’s project is done and their property value goes up as a consequence.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Dranesville Supervisor John Foust won’t run for reelection
John Foust will step down from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors after 2023, concluding a 16-year run representing the Dranesville District. Foust announced at the board’s meeting this morning (Tuesday) that he will not seek a fifth term in office next year, when all 10 seats will be on the general election ballot that November.
wfmd.com
Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center
Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
Downed tree blocks Northbound lanes of the Beltway in Fairfax Co
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts has closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road early Thursday morning. Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
alxnow.com
Landmark demolition closes DASH transit center
In addition to being a mall and Wonder Woman battleground, Landmark has also served as a major transfer junction for Alexandria bus riders: but that changes this week as the mall’s redevelopment has forced DASH to relocate. According to the DASH website, the transit center’s closure is necessary as...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
