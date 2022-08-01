ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter

By Kevin Dauray
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alxnow.com

Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month

Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
PWLiving

Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas

Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
MANASSAS, VA
georgetowner.com

Poplar St. Residents Protest Absentee Neighbor’s Plans

Georgetown’s residential streets are a constant buzz of service and construction projects, causing parking and street congestion, months if not years of having a dumpster parked in front of homes, noise and pollution. Georgetowners understand that those nuisances are part of the price for living in upscale neighborhoods that are well maintained, even manicured and beautiful. Usually, everyone is relieved when the neighbor’s project is done and their property value goes up as a consequence.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Dranesville Supervisor John Foust won’t run for reelection

John Foust will step down from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors after 2023, concluding a 16-year run representing the Dranesville District. Foust announced at the board’s meeting this morning (Tuesday) that he will not seek a fifth term in office next year, when all 10 seats will be on the general election ballot that November.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center

Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Downed tree blocks Northbound lanes of the Beltway in Fairfax Co

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts has closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road early Thursday morning. Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Landmark demolition closes DASH transit center

In addition to being a mall and Wonder Woman battleground, Landmark has also served as a major transfer junction for Alexandria bus riders: but that changes this week as the mall’s redevelopment has forced DASH to relocate. According to the DASH website, the transit center’s closure is necessary as...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County employees to get bonuses

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

