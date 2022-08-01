Projecting Alabama’s depth chart entering fall camp

www.al.com
4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date
Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
Nick Saban has more to say about his ‘rebuilding year’ comment
The comment on a Wednesday morning radio interview quickly caught fire. Nick Saban calling Alabama’s 2021 season a “rebuilding year” brought sharp opinions from across the spectrum. A day later, after the Crimson Tide completed its first preseason practice of the 2022 season, Saban expanded on his thought.
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s first fall camp practice
Football season has arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football completed its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, beginning four weeks of preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. Coach Nick Saban held a news conference after the first practice around 4:35 p.m. CT. Here were the live updates:
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Alabama football has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. What’s next?
Alabama rode its latest recruiting wave to 2023′s No. 1 class this week following the additions of Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne and Tennessee tight end Ty Lockwood. 247Sports’ and On3′s recruiting evaluators have each awarded Nick Saban the top spot, for now, based on the ratings of the group’s 18 verbal pledges. Sports Illustrated’s first batch of rankings also put an emphasis on the position groups Alabama’s focused on so far — it’s added two quarterbacks, two running backs and four defensive backs. During Osborne’s ceremony on Monday night, he named the next Crimson Tide target: Gardendale four-star Kelby Collins.
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
UAB fall practice report: Big plays on offense unable to shake defense
The UAB football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp Thursday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A somewhat pleasant start to practice continued as partly cloudy skies gave way to plenty of sunshine while temperatures hovered in...
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
UAB fall practice report: Linebacker depth and offensive line shuffle
The UAB football team is now three practices into fall camp and starting to find its groove under interim head coach Bryant Vincent. Another cloudy morning continues to give some relief in the form of less-than-average temperatures but the humidity is still soaking to the bone. Here are some observations...
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
Crimson Tide fans hopeful for quick return of Eli Gold
It is now one month away from the kickoff for the Alabama Crimson Tide football season, but the voice of the team will stay on the sidelines.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Decoding Bama Rush TikTok 2022: 15 terms to know about Alabama rush week
You’re scrolling on TikTok and are suddenly overwhelmed by an influx of mostly white college-aged women, who either call themselves “PNMs” or “actives” and are talking about OOTDs, Rush Week and Bid Day. Have no fear. #RushTok, a 2021 TikTok trend exploring the grueling process...
