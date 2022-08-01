ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projecting Alabama’s depth chart entering fall camp

By Mike Rodak
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date

Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s first fall camp practice

Football season has arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football completed its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, beginning four weeks of preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. Coach Nick Saban held a news conference after the first practice around 4:35 p.m. CT. Here were the live updates:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama football has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. What’s next?

Alabama rode its latest recruiting wave to 2023′s No. 1 class this week following the additions of Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne and Tennessee tight end Ty Lockwood. 247Sports’ and On3′s recruiting evaluators have each awarded Nick Saban the top spot, for now, based on the ratings of the group’s 18 verbal pledges. Sports Illustrated’s first batch of rankings also put an emphasis on the position groups Alabama’s focused on so far — it’s added two quarterbacks, two running backs and four defensive backs. During Osborne’s ceremony on Monday night, he named the next Crimson Tide target: Gardendale four-star Kelby Collins.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
