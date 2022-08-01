ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Ann Martha Durbin

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Ann Martha Durbin, 85, of Sunfish passed away at 4:40 AM July 31, 2022 at her home. The Bullitt County native was a retired postmaster at Bee Spring Post Office and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a daughter of the late J.T. Duvall and Bennie Woosley Duvall and the wife of the late John A. Durbin. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Connie Monday

Connie Jean (Kinman) Monday, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Owen County, KY on August 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Elaine (O’Conner) and James Kinman. On May 7, 1977, she married...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Joe Lonsbery

Joseph Nathan “Joe” Lonsbery, age 58 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. The Seattle, Washington native was born on January 29, 1964 to the late Franklin Neil and Katherine Zurfluh Lonsbery. He was married to Charlene Highsmith Lonsbery, whom survives.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wcluradio.com

J.D. Wright

Mr. J.D. Wright, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 81 years, 2 months & 12 days. He was born on Monday, May 19, 1941, in the Leslie Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Charlie and Nora (Groce) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Wells Construction, as well as Glass Construction.
BURKESVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, KY
City
Roundhill, KY
City
Brownsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

School resource carnival planned Aug. 16 in Glasgow

GLASGOW — TJ Regional Health’s “Back-to-School Carnival” has been rescheduled after it was canceled last month. The carnival is a celebration for the upcoming school year. Resources from the community will be available to families. Over 20 vendors, games and food trucks will be at the carnival.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

GWC receives AWOP award for 16th consecutive year

GLASGOW — The Glasgow Water Company’s treatment plant operations at Barren River Lake announced this week that they received a state award for the sixteenth consecutive year. The Area-Wide Optimization Program award, also known as the AWOP award, is presented each year by the Kentucky Energy and Environment...
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Garrett

Comments / 0

Community Policy