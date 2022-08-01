www.wcluradio.com
Ann Martha Durbin
BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Ann Martha Durbin, 85, of Sunfish passed away at 4:40 AM July 31, 2022 at her home. The Bullitt County native was a retired postmaster at Bee Spring Post Office and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a daughter of the late J.T. Duvall and Bennie Woosley Duvall and the wife of the late John A. Durbin. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Connie Monday
Connie Jean (Kinman) Monday, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Owen County, KY on August 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Elaine (O’Conner) and James Kinman. On May 7, 1977, she married...
Joe Lonsbery
Joseph Nathan “Joe” Lonsbery, age 58 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. The Seattle, Washington native was born on January 29, 1964 to the late Franklin Neil and Katherine Zurfluh Lonsbery. He was married to Charlene Highsmith Lonsbery, whom survives.
J.D. Wright
Mr. J.D. Wright, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 81 years, 2 months & 12 days. He was born on Monday, May 19, 1941, in the Leslie Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Charlie and Nora (Groce) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Wells Construction, as well as Glass Construction.
Nathan Morris, Anthem Lights to present ‘When the Curtains Close’ this weekend
GLASGOW — Questions about the funeral business may seem intimidating to ask, but Nathan Morris has never been afraid to blur the boundaries between genre and discipline. He will be in concert this weekend with Anthem Lights at the Historic Plaza Theatre to showcase his debut performance of “When the Curtains Close.”
School resource carnival planned Aug. 16 in Glasgow
GLASGOW — TJ Regional Health’s “Back-to-School Carnival” has been rescheduled after it was canceled last month. The carnival is a celebration for the upcoming school year. Resources from the community will be available to families. Over 20 vendors, games and food trucks will be at the carnival.
GWC receives AWOP award for 16th consecutive year
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Water Company’s treatment plant operations at Barren River Lake announced this week that they received a state award for the sixteenth consecutive year. The Area-Wide Optimization Program award, also known as the AWOP award, is presented each year by the Kentucky Energy and Environment...
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky
Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.
