Mr. J.D. Wright, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 81 years, 2 months & 12 days. He was born on Monday, May 19, 1941, in the Leslie Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Charlie and Nora (Groce) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Wells Construction, as well as Glass Construction.

BURKESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO