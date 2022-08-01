ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues

By Thomas Gnau
dayton.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather

West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists

Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton tap room expected to open in September

Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Base##Executive#University Of Dayton
dayton.com

Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area

Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
dayton.com

Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday

Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. “Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

