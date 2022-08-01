Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues

www.dayton.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel Maven
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists
Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area
Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
3-year Oregon District anniversary remembrance today: ‘They are not forgotten’
Today marks three years since a gunman attacked patrons at the Oregon District and many survivors and community members plan to gather there to honor those who were killed. ExplorePHOTOS: Community marks third anniversary of Oregon District shootings. The event, hosted by the FUDGE Foundation, is from 6 to 8...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday
Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. “Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
Car on its top in Vandalia intersection
At the intersection of Dog Led Road and West National Road, a car is on its top. It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time.
DAYTON EATS: 3 restaurants where the menus scream summer flavors
With Labor Day weekend just a month away, now is the time to savor the pool, the heat and all of the flavors of summer. Soak it all in, because it will be gone before you know it and a long, cold winter will take its place. Seasonal menus all...
WATCH: Young cancer survivor cheered on as he runs bases at Dayton Dragons game
It was a home run for one young baseball fan who celebrated getting his life back after a battle with leukemia by running the bases Wednesday evening during the Dayton Dragons game. Beckett Richards, 8, of West Carrollton ran the bases with his big brother, Aiden, 12, after the third...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Times Gazette
Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
