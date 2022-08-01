More than 20 sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod over the weekend

ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings.

There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and Ronald Tarentino Jr. were detected by buoys.

Most of the sightings and detections came off the Outer Cape with Nauset Beach in Orleans closing for several hours on Saturday.

There were also dozens of other sightings reported last week in the area of North Beach Island and Chatham Harbor.

July tends to be when great whites appear in large numbers as the Cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, according to Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Beachgoers are urged to be most vigilant when swimming off beaches where the shoreline quickly drops off into deeper waters.

The recent sightings come as environmental officials in Plymouth warn boaters of breaching whales.

