www.thepostsearchlight.com
Related
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
Mayor John Dailey files complaint against political opponent Kristin Dozier
Dailey filed a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission claiming Dozier’s campaign is dark money driven.
Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee
After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
Thomasville Humane Society begins adoption campaign
The Thomasville Humane Society is trying something new to find forever homes for its animals.
WCTV
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
Post-Searchlight
SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored during pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC – Blakely, SRTC – Thomasville, and SRTC – Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Miller County sheriff, according to the agency. Investigators said they were requested to investigate criminal allegations against Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The investigation is active and ongoing. WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more about...
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post-Searchlight
Humane Society provides new life to stray animals and rescues
The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society has sent multiple four-legged friends off to rescues in the area recently, some by car and others by plane. According to shelter director Ashley White, these delivery trips are the shelter’s main way to alleviate the stress of the numerous drop-offs made. “Rescues are our lifeline,” White said. “That’s why we’re at the airport so frequently, referring to Pilots N Paws, the non-profit program of pilots that volunteer to fly animals to shelters and rescues.
Post-Searchlight
Sip ‘N Shop event a success for school supply donation drive
Despite the dreary weather, people still gathered downtown Friday evening for this year’s first Sip ‘n Shop event. This year had an additional twist to the event, with participating businesses offering discounts to customers who donated school supplies. City special events coordinator Randee Eubanks previously told the Post-Searchlight that the idea was “to help teachers get ready to go back to school,” with the donated supplies going to Decatur County schools.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
WJHG-TV
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
Post-Searchlight
My Hardest Goodbye
I moved to Bainbridge when I was 21-years-old. I had just graduated from the University of Alabama and accepted my first job as a reporter at The Post- Searchlight. I never imagined what would come of the job, and truthfully I wasn’t sure how long I would be here.
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
Comments / 0