BLUE JACKETS 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

www.markerzone.com
Related
Yardbarker
Four Flyers Prospects Set To Skate In August World Juniors Re-Do
It has been seven months since Covid-19 brought the first instalment of the 2022 World Junior Championship to an abrupt end after just a few days. Next week in Edmonton, the IIHF will give it another go. The re-mounted version of the tournament will run from Aug. 9-20. Tournament eligibility...
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Yardbarker
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
Yardbarker
2022 San Jose Barracuda Offseason Player Tracker
The San Jose Barracuda had a less than stellar 2021-22 season, finishing last in the league with a 20-42-4-2 record. It didn’t help that they had the longest winless streak of the season — from March 22 to April 23, the Barracuda played 15 games and lost every single one of them.
markerzone.com
ALEXEI EMELIN TAKES OUT TOP DRAFT PROSPECT MATVEI MICHKOV DURING TOURNAMENT (VIDEO)
Summer hockey tournaments are great, until someone with a very bright future gets rocked by a veteran and is hurt on the play. That was the situation Thursday while a Russian U25 team was taking on Dynamo Minsk in Sochi, Russia. Matvei Michkov, widely considered the second best prospect in...
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES & OLIVER KYLINGTON AVOID ARBITRATION, AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames have re-signed D Oliver Kylington to a two year, $5 million ($2.5M AAV) contract extension, narrowly escaping the trouble of salary arbitration:. Kylington's career struggled out of the gate, managing only 18 points in his first 95 games with Calgary with a -4 rating. But 2021-22 saw a big jump for him. In his first season under Darryl Sutter, Kylington scored 31 points in 73 games and was dynamite for the Flames' blue line.
NHL
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RE-SIGN F MILES WOOD HOURS BEFORE ARBITRATION HEARING
The New Jersey Devils have signed F Miles Wood to a one-year contract extension worth $3.2million. The signing is announced just hours before his scheduled arbitration hearing on August 5th:. Per Frank Seravalli, the two sides were only $875,000 apart in negotiations heading into arbitration. Wood's camp filed a $3.85M...
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES RE-SIGN F ANDREW MANGIAPANE, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Calgary Flames have signed F Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4 million ($5.8M AAV) contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration. Mangiapane was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday, August 5th. The 26-year old was a sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2015, managing 78g-54a-132p over his 260 game NHL career so far.
markerzone.com
TEAM CANADA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
A week before puck drop for World Juniors, teams are finalizing their rosters, naming their captains, and preparing for the odd, summertime tournament. After a COVID outbreak compromised the 2022 World Juniors, teams absolutely loaded up on talent this summer, which should make for entertaining hockey. Team Canada's coming locked...
NHL
Flyers sign forward Zack MacEwen to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Zack MacEwen to a one year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. MacEwen, 26 (7/8/1996), recently completed his first season with the Flyers after he was acquired...
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
Yardbarker
Canadiens 2022-23 Lineup Projection
The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.
markerzone.com
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS RE-SIGN F ZACK MACEWAN, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed F Zack MacEwan to a one-year, $950,000 contract, per Elliotte Friedman. MacEwan is a sub-replacement forward, so he will fit in nicely in Philly's bottom-six. He scored nine points in 75 games with the Flyers last season, adding in 110 PIMs. One of the NHL's heavyweights, his sole utility is basically fighting & checking.
CBS News
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
RUMOR: The asset Islanders will have to sacrifice in order to bring in Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri
The rumors of Stanley Cup champion forward Nazem Kadri going to the New York Islanders this offseason is gaining more traction by the day, but if the Isles are to really acquire the veteran, they will have to make some moves on their roster to accommodate the financial obligation that comes with such a transaction, […] The post RUMOR: The asset Islanders will have to sacrifice in order to bring in Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0