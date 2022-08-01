ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

WALB 10

Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
MOULTRIE, GA
Post-Searchlight

SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored during pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC – Blakely, SRTC – Thomasville, and SRTC – Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28, 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Shrimp company continues plans to locate here

If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Dougherty County

No injuries were reported following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Dougherty County police responded to the 2700 block of Cutts Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting. Police say that the residents reported that a vehicle traveled west on Cutts Drive by their house and fired three shots at...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Sip ‘N Shop event a success for school supply donation drive

Despite the dreary weather, people still gathered downtown Friday evening for this year’s first Sip ‘n Shop event. This year had an additional twist to the event, with participating businesses offering discounts to customers who donated school supplies. City special events coordinator Randee Eubanks previously told the Post-Searchlight that the idea was “to help teachers get ready to go back to school,” with the donated supplies going to Decatur County schools.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Humane Society provides new life to stray animals and rescues

The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society has sent multiple four-legged friends off to rescues in the area recently, some by car and others by plane. According to shelter director Ashley White, these delivery trips are the shelter’s main way to alleviate the stress of the numerous drop-offs made. “Rescues are our lifeline,” White said. “That’s why we’re at the airport so frequently, referring to Pilots N Paws, the non-profit program of pilots that volunteer to fly animals to shelters and rescues.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
southgatv.com

Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman

ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

12 children a day

In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Out-standing in their field

4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Harvest House of Hope Golf Tournament Winners Announced

On Friday July 15 the Harvest House of Hope hosted their annual Golf Tournament to raise money for women battling addiction. The results are in and the tournament had its most successful showing yet. This year participation was at an all-time high as over 26 teams totaling up to 144...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

