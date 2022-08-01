www.thepostsearchlight.com
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
Post-Searchlight
SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored during pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC – Blakely, SRTC – Thomasville, and SRTC – Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28, 2022.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
wfxl.com
Australian Shepard survives home fire after hiding under mattress for two hours
The rescue of a dog that survived for two hours inside a burning house and escaped without any burns can only be described as a "miracle". Australian Shepard, Nellie, was at home with family members when the fire swept through the house in Climax, on Tuesday, August 2. The homeowners...
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Dougherty County
No injuries were reported following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Dougherty County police responded to the 2700 block of Cutts Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting. Police say that the residents reported that a vehicle traveled west on Cutts Drive by their house and fired three shots at...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
Thomasville Humane Society begins adoption campaign
The Thomasville Humane Society is trying something new to find forever homes for its animals.
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
Post-Searchlight
Sip ‘N Shop event a success for school supply donation drive
Despite the dreary weather, people still gathered downtown Friday evening for this year’s first Sip ‘n Shop event. This year had an additional twist to the event, with participating businesses offering discounts to customers who donated school supplies. City special events coordinator Randee Eubanks previously told the Post-Searchlight that the idea was “to help teachers get ready to go back to school,” with the donated supplies going to Decatur County schools.
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
Post-Searchlight
Humane Society provides new life to stray animals and rescues
The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society has sent multiple four-legged friends off to rescues in the area recently, some by car and others by plane. According to shelter director Ashley White, these delivery trips are the shelter’s main way to alleviate the stress of the numerous drop-offs made. “Rescues are our lifeline,” White said. “That’s why we’re at the airport so frequently, referring to Pilots N Paws, the non-profit program of pilots that volunteer to fly animals to shelters and rescues.
Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee
After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
WJHG-TV
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
donalsonvillenews.com
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
Post-Searchlight
Harvest House of Hope Golf Tournament Winners Announced
On Friday July 15 the Harvest House of Hope hosted their annual Golf Tournament to raise money for women battling addiction. The results are in and the tournament had its most successful showing yet. This year participation was at an all-time high as over 26 teams totaling up to 144...
