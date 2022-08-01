Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14

dotesports.com
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite’s Chapter three, season three, continues with the summer event. The event introduced new challenges to the game, alongside the exclusive cosmetics that players will be able to unlock throughout its duration. One of the challenges that became available with the event required players to fire off the Firework...
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
New Hogwarts Legacy cutscene, character customization options shown off during tech event
A new cutscene from Hogwarts Legacy debuted during the Autodesk Vision Series, a technology event, which showed a hippogriff in need of help and screengrabs of the game’s character customization screen. In the cinematic, a hippogriff, a creature already known from the Harry Potter’s Wizarding World films, is attacked...
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
SyndereN: ‘Dota 2 pubs are worst they’ve ever been in 15 years, and it’s not even close’
Dota 2 ranked system is a battleground for each player to prove their skills. After playing their calibration matches, players get placed in a bracket close to their skill level and try to improve their rank by getting better at the game. In addition to improving as a player, there...
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
How to get the Captured Heart Charm and Surf Survivor Outfit in Dead by Daylight
Some of the greatest horror stories take place on the beach side, and with summer still in full swing, the popular multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight is jumping in on the fun in the sun. The developers have announced a fun summer spinoff titled Hooked on You: A...
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Quincy Crew finally secures new org sponsor as Soniqs make Dota 2 entrance
It only took just over two years, but Quincy Crew has found a new sponsor as Soniqs enters Dota 2 for the first time by signing the top-seeded North American team entering the PGL Arlington Major. Soniqs, a prominent NA esports org best known for its PUBG, Rocket League, and...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
How MTG Arena Gladiator works
Wizards of the Coast has added a new casual Magic: The Gathering format to MTG Arena with the limited-time addition of Gladiator, a Singleton-like format that contains decks made with a minimum of 100 cards and no sideboard. The Gladiator format was first introduced to tabletop players as a casual...
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
Mega Scizor, Vikavolt, and new Ultra Unlock bonuses are coming to Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! event
The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.
Blaizzy shows off filthy Bugs Bunny MultiVersus combo on Hungrybox’s stream
MultiVersus might still be in its testing phase, but some of the game’s playable characters have already started to earn reputations for being especially powerful. Yesterday, during the Coinbox No. 26 tournament, Blaizzy showed a display of Bugs Bunny skill that pushed Hungrybox out of his gaming chair. Watching...
Where to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly changing with each new update, bringing new items or updating old ones with a new twist. As part of the summer celebration in Fortnite, new items have been added to the game. The Firework Flare Gun is the best way to get your enemy’s position while also showing a little bit of a summer flair.
Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 update nerfs several meta weapons
A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta. The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.
