Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14

By Alexis Walker
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone

A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15

The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
How MTG Arena Gladiator works

Wizards of the Coast has added a new casual Magic: The Gathering format to MTG Arena with the limited-time addition of Gladiator, a Singleton-like format that contains decks made with a minimum of 100 cards and no sideboard. The Gladiator format was first introduced to tabletop players as a casual...
Blaizzy shows off filthy Bugs Bunny MultiVersus combo on Hungrybox’s stream

MultiVersus might still be in its testing phase, but some of the game’s playable characters have already started to earn reputations for being especially powerful. Yesterday, during the Coinbox No. 26 tournament, Blaizzy showed a display of Bugs Bunny skill that pushed Hungrybox out of his gaming chair. Watching...
Where to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly changing with each new update, bringing new items or updating old ones with a new twist. As part of the summer celebration in Fortnite, new items have been added to the game. The Firework Flare Gun is the best way to get your enemy’s position while also showing a little bit of a summer flair.
Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 update nerfs several meta weapons

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta. The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.
