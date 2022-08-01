ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go Brandon’ to Trump, Greene, Carlson

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were among the GOP figures who joined former President Trump at the LIV Golf event at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend.

At one point, the crowd gathered near where the trio were watching the action, in a tent just off a tee box, and broke out in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, an online joke turned political slogan popularized on the right by critics of President Biden.

Carlson, Greene and Trump are all seen smiling on the video, with the former president giving the crowd several fist bumps and egging them on.

Trump has praised the Saudi-backed league, which has come under scrutiny given the country’s human rights abuses and reported ties to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,” Trump said of the new league last week. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars.”

Dozens of PGA Tour golfers have defected to the Saudi-backed league, which is paying millions of dollars in guaranteed money to participants.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson won the Bedminster tournament, taking home $4 million in prize money.

Chris Smith
3d ago

lol n they yell at football players for being political but it's ok for them to do this lol that's calling the kettle black

Mason Herrald
3d ago

NASCAR fans at a golfing event! Bring your Confederate and Nasi flags and cheer for a dictator want to be!

Keith Hardy
3d ago

I wonder if you can still yell "I got a hole in one", since his late Ex Wife is buried there, or would that be more disrespectful than burring her there in the first place.

