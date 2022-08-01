Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups

Cult of the Lamb’s release is a little over a week away and new information about it is coming out all the time. While it was never in doubt that content creators would find a lot of interest in this game, it seems that their viewers will be able to have just as much fun during playthroughs. Cult of the Lamb will have Twitch integration, according to a posting on the Streaming Toolsmith webpage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO