New ‘King or Queen of Seafood’ to be crowned

By Lindsey Ducharme
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY )- A new King or Queen of American Seafood will be crowned at the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

The cook-off, hosted by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, will take place on August 5 and 6, 2022.

Saturday, August 6, some of the best seafood chefs will compete at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center , Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood.” The event will begin at 11:30 am and a winner will be crowned around 3:15 pm. This event is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at the door for $10.

Before the actual event, an opening reception at Generations Hall in New Orleans will occur on August 5 where the chefs will draw for their cooking order.

