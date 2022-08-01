Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield

dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
Quincy Crew finally secures new org sponsor as Soniqs make Dota 2 entrance
It only took just over two years, but Quincy Crew has found a new sponsor as Soniqs enters Dota 2 for the first time by signing the top-seeded North American team entering the PGL Arlington Major. Soniqs, a prominent NA esports org best known for its PUBG, Rocket League, and...
August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates
Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite’s Chapter three, season three, continues with the summer event. The event introduced new challenges to the game, alongside the exclusive cosmetics that players will be able to unlock throughout its duration. One of the challenges that became available with the event required players to fire off the Firework...
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
Bat-tle royale: Vantage, Apex’s first sniper legend, joins the Games with a pet and a purpose
The icy, barren wastelands of Apex Legends’ planet of Págos are an inhospitable landscape, and surviving in them is an ordeal on its own. But for Xiomara “Mara” Contreras—who fans of the hero shooter will come to know as Vantage—the deadliest part of Págos wasn’t the climate or the wildlife. The danger was in the remains of an old ship called the G.D.S. Vantage, where she unearthed an old secret—and almost died for it.
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
SANDBOX qualify for 2022 LCK Summer Split Playoffs after sweeping DWG KIA
Being just one win away from confirming their playoffs spot at the 2022 LCK Summer Split, today’s series was crucial for both Liiv SANDBOX and DWG KIA. Unfortunately, DWG showed poor performance today, allowing SANDBOX to register a clean 2-0 sweep over the team. SANDBOX focused on playing around...
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
Unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game reportedly canceled after developer dispute
An unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game has been canceled due to disagreements between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, its two developers, according to a Bloomberg report. Code-named Neptune, the game was reportedly in development for three years and had more than 100 developers involved on NetEase’s side of the project,...
Peanut admits there’s a ‘big difference’ between junglers in LCK and LPL
Gen.G’s Peanut is full of praise for junglers in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Following a recent win in the 2022 LCK Summer Split, the 24-year-old spoke with Korizon Esports about the differences between his position in South Korea and China. “The junglers from top of...
