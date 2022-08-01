Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield

The icy, barren wastelands of Apex Legends’ planet of Págos are an inhospitable landscape, and surviving in them is an ordeal on its own. But for Xiomara “Mara” Contreras—who fans of the hero shooter will come to know as Vantage—the deadliest part of Págos wasn’t the climate or the wildlife. The danger was in the remains of an old ship called the G.D.S. Vantage, where she unearthed an old secret—and almost died for it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO