Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Breeding Community

Undercover Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug and firearm charges. The investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics was conducted by Deputy Derek Dennis. Deputy Dennis’s investigation uncovered information that led him in obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Cardinal Avenue in Monticello. Deputy Dennis with the assistance of Deputy Joe Horne executed the search warrant on that residence at approximately 5:26 pm on August 3, 2022. The search warrant resulted in approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, digital scales both commonly used in the illegal sales of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe common with drug use, and a 22-caliber rifle being seized.
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
Russell Springs woman arrested on drug charge Monday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on a drug-related charge by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening, according to jail records. Felecia Nicole Bunch, age 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second degree, drug unspecified, by Deputy Nathan Ginn and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on US27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation, officers found 55-year-old...
Neighborly Dispute Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County woman has been arrested after a neighbor dispute over a possible dog being shot by one of the neighbors. The incident occurred on Missouri Hollow Road at approximately 11:55 pm. Once on scene Deputy Valis Smedley learned that one of...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report: July 2022
(LAURA SEELY – ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk community. After an initial investigation, officers determined Anthony D. Trammell, 55, was driving west when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Jane L. Strimple.
Wanted Man & Property Owner Arrested
A 65-year-old man residing in Macon County was arrested last week for possession ofmethamphetamine. According to a report written by Deputy Clinton Friar of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, he and Officer Jake Ayers arrived at a Pine Wood Trailer Park residence on July 19, 2022, in an attempt to locate David Troutt.
Over 100 grams of drugs seized during music festival weekend in Jamestown
Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Fatal crash claims 1 life in Rockcastle County
A 22-year-old has passed following a three-vehicle accident that occurred this weekend in Rockcastle County.
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green is now the first in Southcentral Kentucky to offer a new lung valve treatment for patients with severe COPD and emphysema. Recently approved by the FDA under their “Breakthrough Devices” status, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment represents a major...
