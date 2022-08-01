Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Breeding Community

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug and firearm charges. The investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics was conducted by Deputy Derek Dennis. Deputy Dennis’s investigation uncovered information that led him in obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Cardinal Avenue in Monticello. Deputy Dennis with the assistance of Deputy Joe Horne executed the search warrant on that residence at approximately 5:26 pm on August 3, 2022. The search warrant resulted in approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, digital scales both commonly used in the illegal sales of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe common with drug use, and a 22-caliber rifle being seized.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO