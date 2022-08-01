ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement at a Columbia apartment complex on Wednesday. According to Columbia Police, Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect in the Ft. Jackson Blvd. incident. Green is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dies in hospital following Aiken County traffic accident

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say a man has died in the hospital after a single-car accident in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner's Office says Gary L. Todd, 70, of Graniteville was the only person involved in an accident which took place Thursday around noon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Shorecrest Drive
News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend. Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sheriff: Deputy injured in ambush following shooting response

Richland Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says around 5:30 Wednesday morning deputies responded to Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia to a possible domestic dispute. When they arrived at the address, Lott says the residents said there was no dispute and they did not call 911. As...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

61-year-old veteran found safe

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Millard Hunter has been found safe. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Hunter was found around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say he was recognized by someone in the education building on Shaw AFB. Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local community in shock over deputy ambush shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Shocking, was the word a woman used, when asked about shots being fired in her quiet, carriage oaks neighborhood early Wednesday morning. A predominately retired military community was woken in the early hours to the sounds of gun fire. "About 5:15 this morning, we we’re...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Family of missing boater speaks out

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests that the boater...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy