Timothy P. Fleming, 78, of Shrewsbury
– Timothy P. Fleming 78 of Shrewsbury, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Alliance Health at Baldwinville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Lawrence and Myrtle R. (Miller) Fleming. Tim is survived by his 3 children, Christine M. Fleming...
George DeVries, 90, of Westborough
– George DeVries, 90, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Dufries) DeVries to whom he was married for 66 years. Born in Northbridge, he was the son of the late Andrew and Wilhelmina (DeBoer) DeVries. He...
Westborough police log, Aug. 5 edition
12:54 a.m. Arrested, Adam M. Sachs, 48, of 280 Maynard Rd., Sudbury, for fail to stop/yield, possess Class B drug; David Michael Cote, 36, of 112 Forge Village Rd., Groton, for possess Class B drug; and Dylan Anthony Cournoyer II, 28, of 16 Waucantuck Rd., Worcester, on warrants. 9:55 a.m....
Richard B. Pratt, 85, of Marlborough
– Richard “Dick” B Pratt of Marlborough, MA passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 85. Dick was born in Brookline, the oldest son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Lomond) Pratt. His brother, Arthur Pratt Jr. and his grandson, Evan Pratt, predeceased him.
Donald P. Meunier, 74, of Shrewsbury
– Donald P. “Butch” Meunier, 74, longtime Shrewsbury resident passed away peacefully on Monday August 1, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester surrounded by his loved ones. A calling hour will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Church,...
Matthew A. Colacchio, 32, of Hudson
– Matthew A. Colacchio, 32, of Hudson, MA passed away with his loving wife Meredith by his side at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston on July 24, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Matthew leaves his wife Meredith R. (Purba) Colacchio of Hudson, MA; his...
Mary Byra, 101, of Marlborough
– Mary (Conti) Byra, 101, of Marlborough, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home following a short illness. Born in Framingham she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Candida (Dallamora) Conti and the wife of Joseph M. Byra of Marlborough, to whom she was married for the past 77 years.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Algonquin little league celebrates following win over Shrewsbury
NORTHBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – As Coach David Fioretti saw it, the Algonquin 11-year-old District All Stars played their best game last week when they faced off against Shrewsbury for the 11U District 5 Tournament Championship. Ultimately, Algonquin beat Shrewsbury 11-1. Fioretti predicted the team was going to win early in the...
MassLive.com
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Westborough welcomes The Coop to town
WESTBOROUGH – Hungry customers and local leaders gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for The Coop, which is a new restaurant in town that specializes in wings and barbecue. The Coop owner Angelo Tsetsos joined the restaurant business 30 years ago when they opened a pizza shop in...
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
nbcboston.com
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 5 edition
8:31 a.m. Chestnut St. Accident with injury. 9:04 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 10:31 a.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 11:37 a.m. Boston Tpke./South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV. 12:13 p.m. Julio Dr. Assaults. 12:34 p.m. Green St. Assaults. 1:33 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 3:02 p.m. Phillips Ave. Accident no injury. 3:13...
Grafton police log, Aug. 5 edition
12:52 a.m. Magill Dr. Suspicious auto. 11;49 a.m. Providence Rd./Millbury St. Accident – personal injury. 1:41 p.m. McHale Dr. Well-being check. 6:39 p.m. Fitzpatrick Rd. Disturbance – loud noise. 9:11 p.m. Main/Messier Sts. Motor vehicle stop. 10:34 p.m. Summerfield Dr. Ambulance – medical. Monday, July 18. 4:42...
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
Health advisory lifted for Oak Island boat ramp in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The health advisory for the Oak Island boat ramp was lifted on July 28. “Laboratory tests are showing acceptable limits,” the town wrote. The Board of Health and the Worcester Division of Public Health (WDPH) had issued an advisory for the boat ramp earlier this summer after lab tests indicated high levels of E. coli.
