ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 160

Isaac Ike Velez
3d ago

it's as simple as butter on bread let people make there own choice no one should tell another what to do....its your body and should be your choice....These people you put in charge to control your life should have limitations to how much they can control..These politicians that only see life thru there eys and decide what they think is correct and should be imploded into others...that is called a dictator....but at the end of the day ..it should be a pro choice...Decision!!

Reply(13)
24
Karen Santmyer
3d ago

Can you imagine how far that $2 million could go to help women that would prefer another avenue other than abortion, but have no sense of where to turn?

Reply(29)
13
Joshua Pearce
3d ago

If you actually look up who it was that donated you wouldn't be surprised to find out that it was top tier politicians mostly not the people of Florida

Reply(11)
14
Related
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Texan#Tiktok
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have a huge women problem | Column

Does the name Todd Akin ring a bell? For conservatives who remember the 2012 presidential election all too well, it induces a kind of political PTSD. Akin, the Republican nominee favored to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, sent shockwaves through the GOP when he said, in defense of no abortion exceptions for rape or incest, “From what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare. If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
TAMPA, FL
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay

A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy