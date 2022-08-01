ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Sixth Street Bridge is Still Being Vandalized. Here's What the Cleanup Crews Do

By Toni Guinyard
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Comments

Luis Torres
3d ago

To our state representatives, is time to act and no talk. The cure is here, vehicle’s to the crashing site and double or triple the fines. If they don’t pay then jail time, use these people to cleanup and repair’s. Let me know if you need a crushing site, I’ll be willing to open one.

Reply
8
Arrius Katticus
3d ago

This CAN be stopped. We have the technology. Actually, we've had it for a long, long time. Just no guts to use it.

Reply
11
my opinion
3d ago

How low can these people go? Honestly, no appreciation for beautiful things.

Reply
8
