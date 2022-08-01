ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Sharks spotted in shallow waters near kids playing: ‘Get out of the water!’

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

They looked as if they were going to crawl up on land.

Large sharks were spotted swimming next to the shore in Florida Saturday, prompting beach-goers to evacuate. Footage of the shallow water sharknado is currently making waves online amid a spike in attacks and sightings along the Eastern seaboard .

The “Jaws”-dropping clip, filmed Saturday at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville, per Fox News , shows several large sharks of indeterminate species cruising through the shallows mere feet from the beach where kids are playing. Elsewhere in the clip, swimmers can be seen standing in the drink as two men are escorted to shore by a yellow lifeguard float.

At one point, a bystander can be heard shouting “get out of the water” in a scene straight out of “Jaws.”

Sharks were filmed cruising through the shallows in just inches of water.
Jam Press Vid/@karaskonieczny/Am
The shallow water sharknado took place off Neptune Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.
Jam Press Vid/@karaskonieczny/Am

The clip — which coincidentally coincides with Discovery’s annual Shark Week programming — comes amid an unverified report that a man had been attacked that same day at a Jacksonville beach, with eyewitnesses claiming his leg had been left in “shreds,” according to Jam Press. Self-proclaimed bystanders claimed they saw the man gesturing for help followed by blood filling the sea — however, as of yet, these reports have yet to appear in local media.

Veracity of the attack notwithstanding, there has been a rash of sharktivity across the East Coast of late. Last week, alarming drone footage showed sharks — including great whites — circling in the water 100-feet away from the beaches of Long Island.

This followed an uptick in sightings, which prompted authorities to shutter beaches across the region.

A bystander looks on as beach-goers are ushered to the shore by a lifeguard float.
Jam Press Vid/@karaskonieczny/Am

Long Island has also seen a rash of attacks this month, including an incident two weeks ago, in which 16-year-old Max Haynes was bitten on the foot while surfing near Kismet Beach on Fire Island.

Thankfully, in most of the instances, it was unlikely the sharks were looking at the victims as lunch. “One thing to keep in mind is sharks are not out there trying to eat surfers and swimmers,” said Chris Paparo, of the South Fork Natural History Museum’s shark research team. “They’d much rather eat fish, but in many cases they mistake us for their actual prey. When they do bite, they usually move on.”

Your Big Daddy
3d ago

Notice that the mom doesn’t dare go in the water, but shouts safely from the shore line. Lol

