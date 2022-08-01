Nancy Pelosi endorses Mondaire Jones in crowded race for NYC Congress seat

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing Rep. Mondaire Jones in his bid to represent a newly drawn Manhattan-Brooklyn congressional district — another Washington, DC nod for the congressman that political experts say may actually hurt his chances.

“Mondaire Jones has gotten real results for New Yorkers,” said Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a Monday morning press release.

“Once elected as the freshman representative to House leadership, Congressman Mondaire Jones played a vital role in passing life-changing legislation that has lifted up working families, helped deliver expanded access to health care, and invested in affordable housing,” gushed the Democratic leader, who is currently touring Asia reportedly with a controversial stop in Taiwan .

When Jones in May entered the race to represent New York 10th Congressional District — which includes nearly all of lower Manhattan and swaths of brownstone Brooklyn — he told potential supporters that Pelosi is helping his campaign, Democratic sources told The Post at the time .

“Speaker Pelosi knows that no one in this race can deliver like I can,” Rep. Mondaire Jones claimed. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund

With her official stamp of approval, the first-term House member, who currently represents suburbs of the Big Apple, boasted, “Whether it was passing monumental voting rights protections or securing billions of dollars in new investments in New York City’s housing, health care, and schools, I’ve worked closely with Speaker Pelosi to deliver real results for New York’s working families and I’m proud to have her support.”

“New Yorkers deserve a representative who will never stop fighting to pass bold, transformative legislation, and Speaker Pelosi knows that no one in this race can deliver like I can,” he added.

Jones — who currently represents a Hudson Valley-based district but moved to Brooklyn in early June after announcing he would vie for the New York City seat — faces a crowded field of contenders.

The House of Representatives wannabes in the Aug. 23 primary contest — from which ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out — include Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou,Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D- East Village), Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon and former congresswoman Liz Holtzman, who held multiple elected offices in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

While most of the top-tier contenders have endorsements from local elected officials, Jones has been endorsed by DC figures and groups like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.

Frank Seddio, the former Brooklyn Democratic Party leader, scoffed at Pelosi’s involvement in the race.

“She should mind her business,” he told The Post on Monday.

“It’s bad enough that we have the interloper from upstate running in a Brooklyn congressional district,” Seddio added, referring to Jones, who was registered to vote in Westchester prior to June. “The Pelosi endorsement just adds insult to injury.”

“What we’re learning is that Washington insiders like him, even if Brooklyn doesn’t know him,” said veteran New York City political strategist Hank Sheinkopf. “The choice will be the congressman representing Washington versus local people who want to represent the district.”

While he noted that the Pelosi endorsement is “valuable” because it “increases his stature” to some voters, the public backing also “makes him an outsider to others.”

A longtime Democratic communications professional, who is not currently working for any of the candidates in the race, declared, “nobody cares.”

“There is not a single voter in New York’s 10th Congressional District who cares what Nancy Pelosi thinks of this race, except for Mondaire Jones, who just moved to the district,” said the insider. “It’s not anything that any voter cares about.”

Jones stands at fourth place in the primary election, which is about three weeks away, a recent poll conducted by the left-leaning Working Families Party found.

Niou, who the WFP endorsed in June, has faced heat for her shifting stances on the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement , and for fleeing Harlem because she thought the neighborhood was too dangerous before advocating for reducing police funding.

The 39-year-old lower Manhattan lawmaker also claimed under oath in 2018 that she suffered memory loss from a 2016 car crash, The Post reported Saturday .

Goldman, who led the first impeachment of Donald Trump, took campaign cash from one of the former president’s top backers, Federal Election Commission records show.

He and Rivera both faced blowback for comments on hot button social issues made to Hamodia, a conservative-leaning Jewish publication.