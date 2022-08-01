Respawn Reveals Reworked King's Canyon for Apex Legends: Hunted Season 14

www.dbltap.com
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
New 'Battlefield 2042' Patch Includes First Map Rework
The Kaleidoscope map has been tweaked to include additional flag positions, cover opportunities and more.
Apex Legends Vantage Leaked Abilities and Release Date
It's no secret about the new legend for Season 14 of Apex Legends. As confirmed on Monday by Respawn Entertainment, the new legend is Vantage. Additionally, the theme of Season 14 will be, Hunted. Vantage, or Mara, comes from the planet Págos where the only inhabitants were her and her...
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule
League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
Apex Legends Players Can Earn an Heirloom by Completing New Level Cap
Apex Legends plan to reward the players that have put the most time into their game with a new string of rewards. These rewards come alongside an increase in the existing level cap which is being taken from 500 to a whopping 2,000. The increase in levels does not mean...
Apex Legend Trick Allows Moving Heat Shield
Players in multiplayer video games are always coming up with new exploits or tricks. Apex Legends is no different in that. These exploits, although they might be strange, can help save your team or can cause your defeat. One new exploit in Apex Legends has emerged regarding the heat shield.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Working on Gifting Feature
At the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, it appears players won't be getting an in-game gifting feature just yet, but soon enough perhaps. Gifting, of course, is a highly requested feature in just about any game with valuable cosmetics. The ability to send and receive skins for both weapons and characters is one that's long been a handy tool in Fortnite, for instance.
Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
League of Legends Mid laners are known for their high impact and for having a heavy damage playstyle. Below, we've listed our picks for champions who can dominate mid-lane with Patch 12.14. 5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14. Viktor. Viktor is one of the best scaling...
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?
Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
OWL Summer Showdown Patch Tweaks Moira & Mercy, Adds Junker Queen & Paraíso
With the Overwatch League (OWL) heading into the third tournament cycle of its 2022 season, OWL head Sean Miller revealed several key details regarding what patch of the game the action will take place on. From updates to Moira and Mercy, to Junker Queen and Paraíso being added to the...
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops include the Holy Flare charm and Primal Glory Mark VII coating. Here's how to claim the rewards and how long you need to watch the event to get them.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
Iron Man Game Reportedly in Development at EA
Iron Man will seemingly be receiving a new video game after reports came out that a new Marvel game is currently being developed by Electronic Arts
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Download Size
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing in just a few months, players might want to know just how large the download size of the upcoming Pokémon are
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
