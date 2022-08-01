ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Bednarik Award Watch List

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucv0C_0h0TxVd000

Former defensive end Chase Young is the only player in school history to win the award, which is given to college football's best defensive player.

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman were named on Monday to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Harrison, a senior from nearby Lewis Center, Ohio, recorded 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass break ups and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Buckeyes last season. He is one of three returning team captains, joining wide receiver Kamryn Babb and linebacker Teradja Mitchell .

Hickman, meanwhile, totaled a team-leading 100 tackles – including 54 solo stops – and two interceptions last season. The redshirt junior from South Orange, N.J., recently represented Ohio State at Big Ten Media Days alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba .

This marks the third preseason honor for Harrison, who was also named this preseason to the watch lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Nagurski Trophy. The same goes for Hickman, who was named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy and Thorpe Award.

Former defensive end Chase Young (2019) is the only player in school history to win the award, which is named after former Penn linebacker Chuck Bednarik , who is a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1, while three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Notre Dame, 34-20

2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State

2023 Tennessee QB Brock Glenn Commits To Ohio State

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops SMU, 35-14

2025 Georgia CB Jontae Gilbert Commits To Ohio State

Three Ohio State Players On Walter Camp Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Lewis Center, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Florida, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball moves up a spot, inside top 10, in ESPN’s too-early rankings

Big things are expected for the Arkansas basketball team this season. Locals know it. National folks do, too. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello updated his summertime Top 25 for the college basketball world last week and the Razorbacks moved up in the rankings. Arkansas checked in at No. 9, one spot ahead of its previous No. 10 slotting. It’s enough to make Razorbacks the second highest ranked team in the SEC, behind perennial power Kentucky. The Top 25 is filled with Arkansas’ opponents for the 2022-23 season, as well. Tennessee is 12th, Auburn is 13th and Alabama is 20th. Creighton and Texas Tech are ninth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy