Students in Opelousas will have a chance to gather up school supplies for the upcoming academic school year. The Second Annual Back to School Bash will offer school supplies on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will take place across the street from the Guillory Law Office at 633 East Landry Street in Opelousas. Students attending will also have a chance to win one of two tablets. There will also be a ceremony at 11:30am to honor a special person.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO