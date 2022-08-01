1063radiolafayette.com
UL Summer Commencement
Commencement for UL summer graduates is this Friday at the Cajundome. Doors open at 9 for the 10 am ceremony. Graduates are required to be in full commencement regalia. Clear bag policies will be in effect. Commencement speaker will be Dr. Phillip J. Auter. Tickets are not required. For more...
222 For St. Jude’s Event
There will be a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this Saturday, August 6th. It’s at Motor City, 1111 North University in Lafayette. The event will include a car show, food, a dunking booth, school supply drive, and more. Activities begin at 10 am. Proceeds to benefit...
Get to Know: Layla Lavergne
Layla Lavergne is a singer-songwriter from Lafayette, Louisiana. A family friend noticed her singing ability when she was just 6 years old. This friend encourage her parents to explore their daughter’s talent. Soon, Layla was performing for a live audience. Layla Lavergne is now 12 and preparing for an...
School Supply Drive in Opelousas
Students in Opelousas will have a chance to gather up school supplies for the upcoming academic school year. The Second Annual Back to School Bash will offer school supplies on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will take place across the street from the Guillory Law Office at 633 East Landry Street in Opelousas. Students attending will also have a chance to win one of two tablets. There will also be a ceremony at 11:30am to honor a special person.
