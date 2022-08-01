Ahead Of Aug. 4 Tennessee Primary, Studies Link Good Health To Voting

www.chattanoogapulse.com
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
AAA Urges Drivers To Stay Alert As Students Return To School This Month
Tennessee roads are about to get more crowded - and hazardous - as millions of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
Here's how eligible Tennessee families can get free childcare for the rest of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering parents child care relief for the rest of the year. Beginning Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, TDHS is waiving co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. This means childcare providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
P-EBT payments officially begin
TENNESSEE, USA — Saving families money this school year is the aim of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT). This federally-funded round of benefits is only for students who qualify for free lunch and were out sick because of COVID-19 (or because their school closed for at least five straight days). The P-EBT program aims to provide nutritional assistance and replace school meals that are missed due to COVID-19-related events.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Tennessee Doctors Decry Blackburn, Hagerty Vote Against Veteran Healthcare
Senators voted against bill that would have provided life-saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care criticized votes by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on legislation designed to provide access to life saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in burn pits.
Gov. Lee details what to expect in Tennessee schools following executive order on safety
June 6 — 13 days after the Uvalde school shooting — Governor Lee issued an executive order to enhance school safety across the state.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee
While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
SNAP Schedule: Tennessee EBT Benefits for August 2022
SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded...
Tennessee begins P-EBT distribution for eligible students July 30
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is announcing 3 new developments with the administration of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT):. The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering the 2021-2022 school year will begin on Jul. 30. Eligibility is based on National School Lunch Program qualification and...
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids
After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
