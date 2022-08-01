WYSO Morning News Update: Health advocates say Congress needs to act to avoid sharp increases in the price of health care

www.wyso.org
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
Ironton Tribune
Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America
The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has teamed with Indiana, North Carolina and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti‑Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing most of the overseas-based robocalls into the United States.
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Guns for teachers: Do parents have right to know which teachers are armed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency. House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program. The law requires school boards to maintain a […]
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
newsnet5
At State Fair, Vance downplays funding gap, explains opposition to same-sex marriage bill
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. At the Ohio State Fair Tuesday, J.D. Vance downplayed the gap in fundraising that has opened up between himself and Democrat Tim Ryan. The Republican U.S. Senate nominee also elaborated on his opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is
Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
Cleveland Scene
Ohio Charities That Received Money From Columbia Gas Laud Company in $212 Million Rate Hike Case Despite Cost Pressure on Low-Income People They Serve
This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
wyso.org
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor's note: This story contains discussions about suicide. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to launch a unique suicide prevention program in the state. Its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families to and promote safe firearm...
hometownstations.com
Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
wyso.org
Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds
Child care providers around Ohio can apply for state grants to help with operational costs, workforce recruitment, and other needs. The state grants are funded by federal relief measures like the American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act. The money is rolling out in phases. The state has already issued $230 million in grants and now has about $705 million still available.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
wyso.org
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the station constitution that states there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...
