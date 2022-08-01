ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

WYSO Morning News Update: Health advocates say Congress needs to act to avoid sharp increases in the price of health care

By WYSO
wyso.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wyso.org

Ironton Tribune

Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day

(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has teamed with Indiana, North Carolina and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti‑Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing most of the overseas-based robocalls into the United States.
newsnet5

At State Fair, Vance downplays funding gap, explains opposition to same-sex marriage bill

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. At the Ohio State Fair Tuesday, J.D. Vance downplayed the gap in fundraising that has opened up between himself and Democrat Tim Ryan. The Republican U.S. Senate nominee also elaborated on his opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Ohio Charities That Received Money From Columbia Gas Laud Company in $212 Million Rate Hike Case Despite Cost Pressure on Low-Income People They Serve

This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election

CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election

(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds

Child care providers around Ohio can apply for state grants to help with operational costs, workforce recruitment, and other needs. The state grants are funded by federal relief measures like the American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act. The money is rolling out in phases. The state has already issued $230 million in grants and now has about $705 million still available.
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe

Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the station constitution that states there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...

