Mountain lion crashes through window and into basement of Montana home, officials say

A mountain lion crashed through a window and into the basement of a Montana home, officials said.

The mountain lion was originally spotted lingering under the deck of a Great Falls home on Sunday, July 31, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.

Wildlife officials rushed to the home to locate the animal.

“Shortly after wardens arrived, the lion inadvertently broke a window and entered the basement of the home,” Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said in a news release. “Wardens then tranquilized the lion while it was inside the home and removed it.”

No people were hurt while the mountain lion was in the home. The mountain lion, however, was injured by the window’s broken glass, officials said.

The mountain lion was euthanized. Wildlife officials do not think the mountain lion had kittens, and it was not lactating at the time.

“FWP policy does not allow for relocating mountain lions, and due to that policy and also because of its injuries, the adult female lion was euthanized shortly after the incident,” officials said.

Mountain lions typically avoid people, officials said. They are “solitary and secretive.”

“However, it is possible to encounter a lion anywhere in central and western Montana, and other lions have been seen within Great Falls and other cities in past months,” officials said.

If someone comes face-to-face with a mountain lion, he or she shouldn’t approach it. Don’t run, but instead make noise and try to look large.

People should always contact local law enforcement or wildlife officials if they come in contact with a mountain lion.

