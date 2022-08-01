ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.

“Hi this is Noah’s team. While capturing Noah’s experience at CMA Fest we came to realize that Noah can’t stop singing his own song, so, we thought we’d hop on his socials and give you all a taste of what it’s like to constantly be around him… enjoy,” the post was captioned.

The video was captioned in the style of a Friends episode title – “The one where Noah can’t stop singing his own song.”

He’s then caught singing the bar “Now and then” several times. To himself. To HunterGirl in the makeup chair.

Thompson just released a studio version of his cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” It’s the song that her performed during the Showstoppers round of American Idol this season. He says that round really changed his momentum on the show and that’s why the song is special to him. To celebrate the release, he performed it acoustically on Instagram.

What’s Next for Noah Thompson?

Noah Thompson is looking to his future. He’s getting acclimated to life in the Nashville scene. He’s writing more.

“It’s been a wild ride, man,” he said in a recent interview. “At first, after the show ended, I went back home for a minute and took it all in with my family. We just came back to earth for a second because it’s been a whirlwind of a year. It’s been a wild ride. But I’m just making these trips back and forth to Nashville right now, and I’m getting to experience co-writing, all kinds of cool stuff, man.”

Noah Thompson is considering folks in the Music City that he’d like to work with. At the top of his list is a fellow Kentucky native.

“There’s plenty of people I want to work with,” he said. “I love Chris Stapleton. Oh, he’s awesome. I look up to that man.”

Noah’s CMA Fest experience should be part of the ABC special airing on Wednesday. It’s not on the official lineup, but maybe they’ll sneak it in. There’s plenty to love about the show, though. Dierks Bentley and Elle King host. We’ll also see performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, and more. There are 30 total performances during the network primetime special. Check it out on ABC Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT.

