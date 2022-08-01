ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohr Explores: Catio Tour returns to Portland

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Kohr Explores a purr-fect hangout spots for some feline friends.

The 10th annual Catio Tour is happening next month, but you have to hurry because tickets sell out fast. The event gives cat lovers a chance to learn how to build their very own outdoor enclosures.

Kohr Harlan walked us through an impressive Catio in Southwest Portland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

