Gillette, WY

California hospital plans for 673 layoffs if sale falls through

Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 673 workers in August, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed in July. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, according to the July 11 notice.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders

The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
UPTON, WY
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states

Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
NEBRASKA STATE
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Go-Fund-Me active for 4-year-old whose liver fractured in 4-wheeler rollover

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.
GILLETTE, WY
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire

Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
SUNDANCE, WY
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow

Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Health
Health Services
Man dies after double shootout with Wyoming Highway Patrol

WYOMING — A man with an active warrant died Saturday after two shootouts with Wyoming Highway Patrol officers in Crook County. The shootout began when a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol made a stop on Friday around 10:10 p.m. for a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care

Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
OAKLAND, CA

