'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Discusses Mental Health, UK Elections & a Walrus Named Freya

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
How to Watch 'The Sandman': Where to Stream the Epic Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series
Rise and shine. Nightmares and dreams are waiting eagerly in the new epic fantasy series, The Sandman. To say the project has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, and the millions of fans who’ve patiently waited for decades are finally going to get to see the iconic comic book characters come to life. The Sandman is a dark fantasy graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman that was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 1989-1996. With multiple volumes, it’s a sprawling, epic story detailing the many adventures of Morpheus, also known as the king of dreams, the Sandman, or Dream of the Endless.
HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge By 2023
By this time next year, HBO Max and Discovery+ will be one. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the platforms would combine during the company’s second quarter earnings call. The media corporation did not reveal the name for the merged HBO Max-Discovery+, which will launch as a combined service in the United States during the summer of 2023, per Variety. After the two flagship streaming services roll out in the U.S., Warner Bros. Discovery will introduce the new platform to Latin America in the fall of 2023; Europe in early 2024; Asia Pacific in mid-2024; and additional markets in the fall 2024. The earnings report revealed the current versions of HBO Max and Discovery+ account for a combined total of 92 million subscribers, which is up 1.7 million from 90.4 million the prior quarter.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
Something Is Wrong With The Dreaming in New Clip for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to share an exclusive clip from Netflix’s The Sandman, a live-action series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic books. The new clip shows how the upcoming series will adapt The Doll's House storyline while teasing the extended role of fan-favorite character Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced in the series by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.
