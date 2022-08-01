Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 1-7

Brazilian card magic/ improv clown "El Diablo of the Cards" is one of the many acts performing at the Tampa Fringe Festival, which runs through Aug. 7, 2022 at HCC Ybor's Performing Arts Building. [ Courtesy of Tampa Fringe Festival ]

Tampa Fringe Festival 2022: It’s time to “Peace. Love. Fringe.” The sixth annual Tampa International Fringe Festival showcases 20 performing arts companies and gives us a chance to binge on 86 separate performances. All shows are an hour or less, with theater, burlesque, comedy, opera, kids shows and more. Free-$13. 6:30-10 p.m. Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building, 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa. 347-358-9682.

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band: Daryl Hall takes his band from his free monthly web shows on the road with special guest Todd Rundgren. $63-$133. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000.

Meet ThunderBug at Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena in Tampa. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Bolts Brew Fest: The Tampa Bay Lightning throw the fifth annual brew festival with unlimited samples of craft beers from area breweries, oversized games, photo ops and an appearance by ThunderBug. $50-$150. 8 p.m. Friday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

1982 Summer Movie Series: The Summer Classic Movie Series returns and celebrates the 40th anniversary of select films.

“An Officer and a Gentleman” (R, 124 minutes): A hot-tempered young man signs up for the Navy Aviation Officer Candidate School, where he learns how to better relate to people. 7 p.m. Friday.

“Victor Victoria” (PG, 73 minutes): A down-on-his-luck British performer puts a new spin on his production in an attempt to gain employment. 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Annie” (PG, 127 minutes): A New York City orphan is adopted by America’s richest man. 1 p.m. Sunday.

All shows $5, $30 four-pack (with four drinks and four popcorns). Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert: The Oscar-winning animated film will be screened while a live band plays on stage. The audience is encouraged to sing along. There will not be any in-person characters or in-person original cast members as any part of the event. $25-$99. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.

Hose Down: Put on your bathing suit or shorts and a T-shirt to celebrate the end of summer and get hosed down. Members of the East Lake Fire Rescue squad will use fire hoses to help you cool off. Free. 11 a.m.-noon Thursday. East Lake Fire Rescue Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd., Tarpon Springs. 727-773-2665.

Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., appears in a scene from "Captain America: Civil War." (Disney-Marvel via AP) [ Disney-Marvel via AP ]

Film Tampa Bay Presents: Film Tampa Bay Presents welcomes Tampa Bay-based comic book creator Bob Layton for a special screening of “Iron Man.” A Hillsborough County resident, Layton has written and drawn some of the character’s key story lines, including the “Armor Wars” narrative that will soon become a Disney+ series. The first 150 guests get free popcorn and soda. Free. 7 p.m. Thursday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Nunsense: A-Men: When Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 sisters with her soup, problems unfold. The nuns’ funds aren’t enough to cover the multiple burial costs, so Mother Superior, portrayed by award-winning local actor and drag performer Matthew McGee, organizes a talent show fundraiser. $20.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Men at Work: Colin Hay joins his L.A.-based band to present hits from the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling band Men at Work. $43.25-$93.25. 8 p.m. Thursday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

A British shorthair kitten gets a kiss from its owner during a cat show. See cats of all varieties at the TICA All Breed Cat Show in Clearwater on Saturday and Sunday. [ VADIM GHIRDA | AP ]

TICA All Breed Cat Show: Watch judges from around the world judge more than 25 breeds of cats. Cat lovers can browse the hall and take pictures with their favorite cats. There will be adoptable cats, kittens and vendors selling cat supplies. $5-$10. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N, Clearwater. 727-289-1989.

Gulfport Mind Body Spirit Expo: More than 70 psychics-healers and 40 vendors of everything to promote whole wellness will be on hand. There will be individual 15-minute readings-sessions for $25, ranging from tea leaf readings and tarot card readings to energy healing, plant-based nutrition coaching and more. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 727-337-0117.

Space Exploration Day: Join Museum of Arts and Sciences astronomy educators in a portable planetarium to find out what NASA’s giant James Webb telescope has discovered in space. The day includes guest speakers, planetarium viewing and glow-in-the-dark face painting. Included with museum admission. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Great Explorations Children’s Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-821-8992.

Teacher Appreciation Day: To honor teachers and their dedication to educating our youth, the Henry B. Plant Museum gives free admission for teachers and their families with their school ID. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-254-1891.

Dolphintopia: The multifaceted immersive exhibition explores the science of dolphins and their connection with humans. The collection includes dolphin art displays, activities, interactive exhibits and colorful photo ops. Remains on display through Dec. 30. Included with admission. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. 727-441-1790.

Learn all about dolphins in Dolphintopia at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. [ CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM | Clearwater Marine Aquarium ]

Flip Circus: World-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, hand-balancers and daredevils display their talents right in front of you. (No seat is more than 50 feet from the ring.) $25-$65. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Westfield Brandon, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive. 877-829-7839.