ew.com
Related
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 icon Monét X Change reveals why Jinkx's name was on her final lipstick
Monét X Change was never not giving strategy on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. The AS7 runner-up might've made her final, gag-filled lip-sync against eventual winner Jinkx Monsoon look as easy as applying a slick of color on her luscious lips, but the franchise icon tells EW there was quite a bit of strategy involved. In a blink-a-Gia-Gunn-eyelash-and-you'll-miss-it moment from Friday's finale, Monét and Jinkx faced off in a lip-sync battle set to Katy Perry's 2017 hit "Swish Swish" — and the duel began as Monét held a tube of lipstick with Jinkx's name scrawled on it.
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race icon Shea Couleé joins Marvel universe as Ironheart series regular
Superhero of drag Shea Couleé is now officially a part of Marvel's superhero realm. EW has confirmed that the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 finalist has boarded Disney+'s upcoming Ironheart TV show as a series regular, though sources close to the project could not confirm the exact role she will play or if the All Stars 5 winner will be in or out of drag.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s’ Ageism Talk Is One the Franchise Has Been Waiting For
Much has been written about the newly crowned Queen of All Queens in the wake of the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. Obviously — she’s the winner, baby. But there were, in fact, two winners announced in the episode — and the other winning queen is part of what I hope is part of a course correction for the Drag Race franchise. SPOILERS ahead for the finale of All Stars 7, BTW. Before the Queen of All Queens title was snatched by Jinkx Monsoon, Drag Race legend Raja earned the title of Queen of She Done Already Done...
See the Rockettes Perform with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ World Tour
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans in NYC were in for a real treat last week, when the Radio City Rockettes made a surprise appearance during the official world tour!. The dancers joined renowned drag queen Aquaria for a performance at Radio City Music Hall as part of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World 2022.” Tour.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy
Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts. Is Tyrese A Single Man? Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Know Their Baby’s Gender (Exclusive)
It was date night on the red carpet at the ESPYS for “DWTS” couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who just revealed they’re expecting their first child!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the pair, who shared that they found out the baby’s gender. Though...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Surprises Val Chmerkovskiy With Baby News in the Sweetest Way Possible
Despite making history as the first Dancing with the Stars pro to compete with a same-sex partner last season, it is unlikely that Jenna Johnson will be returning to the ballroom this fall because she and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together, which they learned after Jenna was experiencing unusual cravings.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has a lot to say about her time on the set of the hit movie. She also shared some secrets about her time on a few other acting projects. Here's what she said about letting her "freak flag fly."
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
Comments / 3