Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

What’s Happening Around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas- In this weeks segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including free back-to-school giveaways in time for the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Christopher Cross celebrates 40th Anniversary with 2022 tour stop in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
LUBBOCK, TX

