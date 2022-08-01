www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
Covenant Medical Group is hosting their Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the first ever Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will offer vaccinations, sports physicals, food trucks, fun activities and more. This will be at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 611 North Frankford Avenue.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
What’s Happening Around Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas- In this weeks segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including free back-to-school giveaways in time for the new year.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
Countdown to Classroom sponsored by Casey Carpet One offers back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Countdown to Classroom talks how important routines are for getting ready for back to school. The older students can even learn to be in charge of getting up and ready for the school day. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our weekly Countdown to Classroom segment.
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Sets Tour Date at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
The iconic Chicago will return to the Hub City for a can't-miss concert. Chicago will play the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. They'll also play the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas on November 1st, 2022.
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
Christopher Cross celebrates 40th Anniversary with 2022 tour stop in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
