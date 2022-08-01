The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'

collider.com
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is Big, Absurd, and a Lot of Fun
In Bullet Train, the latest absurd action spectacle from Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry plays an assassin with the codename Lemon, who is partnered with his “twin brother” Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Almost as a point of pride, Lemon states that everything he learned came from watching Thomas the Tank Engine, going so far as to compare everyone he meets to various characters from the show, and even keeping a sticker book of characters to illustrate his point. In the middle of the insanity that is Bullet Train, Lemon mentions that Thomas says “simple is always better,” almost as if writer Zak Olkewicz (adapting the novel “Maria Beetle” from Kôtarô Isaka) is poking fun at how convoluted and wild this film is going to get. While Thomas might be right most of the time, it’s the ridiculousness and twisty nature of Bullet Train that makes this film such a wild ride.
14 Hilarious Scenes From Horror Movies That No One Was Remotely Prepared For
If laughing at these is wrong I don't wanna be right.
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
How to Watch ‘Bullet Train’: Is the Brad Pitt Action Comedy Streaming or in Theaters?
Set to release this summer, Bullet Train is probably one of the biggest and the most-awaited action movies of 2022. For starters, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are teaming up again, after their last partnership in The Lost City. Plus, the action-comedy comes from director David Leitch, who is known for previously directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.
How to Watch 'Prey': Is the 'Predator' Prequel Streaming or in Theaters?
Prey is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise, created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), Prey is a prequel to the other four Predator films and an origin story for when the titular alien of the franchise first came to Earth. The screenplay for Prey was written by Patrick Aison, who is best known for his work as both producer and writer for the show Wayward Pines.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Eddie Munson & 23 Other Lovable Horror Characters Who Should Have Lived
Who doesn't wish these fan favorites didn't get the (literal) axe?
'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' Review: An Awe-Inspiring Sci-Fi Odyssey
There's no doubt that Steven Spielberg has become one of the most renowned directors on the planet, mainly for his ability to create blockbuster spectacle. Key examples include Jaws, the first Jurassic Park film, and even more recent endeavors like Ready Player One and West Side Story; all of these films feature images that have seared themselves into viewers' brains long after the credits roll. However, there's one film in Spielberg's career that perfectly encapsulates his entire filmmaking ethos: the 1977 science-fiction spectacle Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.
'The Exorcist' Reboot From Blumhouse Adds Ann Dowd
Casting for Blumhouse's The Exorcist reboot trilogy is well underway as Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) boards the horror franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. She's set to appear in the first film, joining star Leslie Odom Jr. and veteran of the franchise Ellen Burstyn who'll reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. With Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green at the helm, the film looks to kick off a modern resurgence for the horror classic on October 13, 2023.
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Film Reveals Title
A year before it's expected to emerge onto the big screen, Seth Rogen's animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film finally has a name. The announcement came with a brand-new logo reminiscent of the classic cartoon with bright red text and the word turtles drawn in green with a cracked, sharp style reminiscent of graffiti. Below that is the title of the film dripping with green toxic sludge as if it was just pulled out of the sewers - Mutant Mayhem.
MCU: 10 Best Characters Not Part of the Avengers
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow; and during San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige announced the lineup for all of Marvel's upcoming Phase Five and Six, including two Avengers movies in 2025. There have been a long list of characters that joined the Avengers since Iron Man (2008) premiered.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
Gordon Ramsay's Most Savage Takedowns on Kitchen Nightmares, According to Reddit
Gordon Ramsay is known worldwide for being one of the most profane, blunt, and strict chefs. As a world-class chef, Ramsay has been awarded 16 Michelin stars for his restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurant. He is most known for his reality TV cooking competition, Hell’s Kitchen, and his fixer-upper-themed show for run-down restaurants, Kitchen Nightmares.
'Harley Quinn': Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern on Never Breaking Up Harlivy
After a wildly successful second season, Harley Quinn is back, and she's better than ever! We spoke with executive producers/showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern at San Diego Comic-Con to talk in a little more detail about Season 3 of Harley Quinn. The season premiered July 28, 2022, with three episodes jumping right back into the action where we left off.
