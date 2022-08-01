Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville

AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.

AMBOY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO