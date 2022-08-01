Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville

www.wspynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WSPY NEWS
ISP Conducting Traffic Enforcement Patrols This Month
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols, Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Will County during August. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m..
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
starvedrock.media
Suspect caught in Thursday Morris shooting
One person has died in Morris from a possible domestic situation. The shooting occurred after 5 Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex at 400 Twilight Drive – not far from eastbound I-80. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan told the Chicago Tribune the victim later died in Morris Hospital. The victim was not identified by name age or sex.
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 3rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Coal City Police Department arrested was Omar Abdelraouf, 26, of Romeoville, for driving while license...
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Henrietta Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers found three loaded handguns, a […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun
EVANSTON, Ill. - A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed, Suspect in Custody in Morris Shooting That Caused Hours-Long Lockdown in Community
Residents in suburban Morris were asked to remain in their homes for several hours after a shooting left one person dead and a suspect in custody on Thursday afternoon. According to a text alert sent out to residents, reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Twlight Drive began to flow into law enforcement after 5 p.m.
Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say
One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen. Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up […]
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Morris Accident
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 5:30 p.m. on August 2nd. The Morris Police Department said an electric bicycle operated by Jay Pilch of Morris disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Street and Benton Street and collided with the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Sandra Schmidt of Morris.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
walls102.com
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy
AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
Comments / 2