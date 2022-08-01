ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wspynews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

ISP Conducting Traffic Enforcement Patrols This Month

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols, Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Will County during August. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m..
WILL COUNTY, IL
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Suspect caught in Thursday Morris shooting

One person has died in Morris from a possible domestic situation. The shooting occurred after 5 Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex at 400 Twilight Drive – not far from eastbound I-80. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan told the Chicago Tribune the victim later died in Morris Hospital. The victim was not identified by name age or sex.
MORRIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorkville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Yorkville, IL
Crime & Safety
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 3rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Coal City Police Department arrested was Omar Abdelraouf, 26, of Romeoville, for driving while license...
COAL CITY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk

A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Atvs#City Streets#Police
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Morris Accident

One person was injured in a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 5:30 p.m. on August 2nd. The Morris Police Department said an electric bicycle operated by Jay Pilch of Morris disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Street and Benton Street and collided with the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Sandra Schmidt of Morris.
MORRIS, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body recovered from Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
DIXON, IL
walls102.com

Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy

AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
AMBOY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy