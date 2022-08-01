Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Coming in Pokemon Presents Wednesday

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.

