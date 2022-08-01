ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Richard B. Wilson

By McReynolds Nave, Larson
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Laura Louise Lowry

A graveside service for Laura Louise Lowry, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ray Lowry, Jr. Thurman Muzzle will officiate. Laura was born on December 25, 1928 in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins

Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Erin, TN to the late Carl Finch and Mary Alice Parrott Finch. Left to cherish her memories are her children,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Michael Gilbert Nulty

Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
PALMYRA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gayle Greene

Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Alabama State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Christopher Scott Hall

Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Linda Lee Muzik

Linda Lee Muzik, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Sunday at the age of 56. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 14, 1966 to Harry and Margaret Bankert. She was married to her husband, John Muzik for 36 years who was the love of her life. She is survived by her sister, Denise Richards, brother-in-law Paul Muzik, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cottos.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ronald Jorgenson

Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Wilson
Person
Richard Bryan
Person
Richard B. Wilson
clarksvillenow.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to host summer commencement ceremony on Friday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Austin Peay State University will host a commencement ceremony in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s Summer 2022 graduates. Friday’s ceremony will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from all the University’s colleges – College of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Wilson#Us Army#Alabama Football#Ret#Us Army Honors#Redstone Arsenal#The United States Army
clarksvillenow.com

2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Iraq
clarksvillenow.com

Shoppers Stuff the Bus with donations for Teachers Warehouse

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers and shoppers helped Stuff the Bus with donations for the Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery Education Foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. All donations go to the Teacher’s Warehouse, where teachers can “shop” for school supplies for free. Additional donations made be made by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy