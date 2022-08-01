Richard B. Wilson

clarksvillenow.com
Laura Louise Lowry
A graveside service for Laura Louise Lowry, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ray Lowry, Jr. Thurman Muzzle will officiate. Laura was born on December 25, 1928 in...
Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins
Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Erin, TN to the late Carl Finch and Mary Alice Parrott Finch. Left to cherish her memories are her children,...
Michael Gilbert Nulty
Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
Gayle Greene
Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
Linda Lee Muzik
Linda Lee Muzik, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Sunday at the age of 56. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 14, 1966 to Harry and Margaret Bankert. She was married to her husband, John Muzik for 36 years who was the love of her life. She is survived by her sister, Denise Richards, brother-in-law Paul Muzik, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cottos.
Ronald Jorgenson
Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
Burkhart narrowly wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
Operation Homefront provides military families with supplies, backpacks for return to school
CLARKSVILLE, TN — On Friday, July 29, national nonprofit Operation Homefront, in partnership with CSX, distributed hundreds of backpacks with essential school supplies to military children in the Clarksville area as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The event took place at Clarksville Regional Airport. “The...
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
National Night Out brings police, community together for fun in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County annual National Night Out event took place Tuesday at Austin Peay State University. The theme was “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign held on Aug. 2 each year that promotes...
APSU to host summer commencement ceremony on Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Austin Peay State University will host a commencement ceremony in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s Summer 2022 graduates. Friday’s ceremony will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from all the University’s colleges – College of...
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
Butterfly Festival returns Sept. 3 to Oak Grove with stunts, a robot and live butterflies
OAK GROVE, KY – Oak Grove Tourism is excited to announce the international and regional award-winning Butterfly Festival is back Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It all happens at the War Memorial Walking Trail, 101 Walter Garrett Lane. Now in its 13th year the festival is a...
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
Shoppers Stuff the Bus with donations for Teachers Warehouse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers and shoppers helped Stuff the Bus with donations for the Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery Education Foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. All donations go to the Teacher’s Warehouse, where teachers can “shop” for school supplies for free. Additional donations made be made by...
Police to close Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday morning for drone scans after fatal wrecks
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will be complete closures of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Exit 4 on Sunday morning as crews use a drone to study the highway in response to several fatal wrecks. From 7-7:45 a.m., or until complete, on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Clarksville Police traffic...
