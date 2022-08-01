First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza

www.mysanantonio.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
9 super sweet San Antonio chocolate chip cookies that make the perfect treat
Don't forget a glass of milk!
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
Weston Urban unveils designs for 16-story downtown San Antonio tower
The vibrant new hotel will revive two historic buildings.
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
KENS 5
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
Meet Hulk Hogan, attend a film fest, other things to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
KENS 5
Huge goblets, Hot Cheeto burger, rainbow sliders served at new Sugar Factory | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The most Instagrammed restaurant in the entire country has opened a location in San Antonio. Their food and drinks are literally insane. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the Sugar Factory on 849 East Commerce Street next to the River Walk.
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
MySanAntonio
Projects could breathe new life into dilapidated Cattleman Square area west of downtown San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Austin developer already working on projects near Pearl and on the South Side is investing in Cattleman Square, a dilapidated area west of downtown peppered with government facilities, industrial buildings and empty lots. Sabot Development recently bought the...
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
kut.org
San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods
San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
fox7austin.com
La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio
Looking for a last-minute summer getaway idea? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one in San Antonio.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend
Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
mySanAntonio.com
