ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

William Johnston

By McReynolds Nave, Larson
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Michael Gilbert Nulty

Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
PALMYRA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christopher Scott Hall

Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gayle Greene

Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Spencer Stokey

Spencer Zachary Stokey, age 19, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with President Garth Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church 3242 HWY 41 A South, Clarksville, TN.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Ronald Jorgenson

Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ahava Healthcare
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to host summer commencement ceremony on Friday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Austin Peay State University will host a commencement ceremony in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s Summer 2022 graduates. Friday’s ceremony will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from all the University’s colleges – College of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Girl Scout troops receive Bronze and Silver awards

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, July 11, Girl Scout Troops 409 and 2236 received their Bronze and Silver awards and were pinned by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. Troop 409 earned the Bronze award by talking to the local animal shelter and finding out a need they had. Not only did the animal shelter need food, toys and bedding for the animals, but they also needed a reusable container specifically made for cat birth. The girls then designed and created birthing pods for the shelter to use. The troop was able to create five birthing boxes as well as donate food, toys and bedding for the shelter. The girls spent over 50 hours making sure that the project would be a success.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Shoppers Stuff the Bus with donations for Teachers Warehouse

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers and shoppers helped Stuff the Bus with donations for the Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery Education Foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. All donations go to the Teacher’s Warehouse, where teachers can “shop” for school supplies for free. Additional donations made be made by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Downtown @ Sundown to feature Hot Lanta this Friday

CLARKSVILLE, TN –This Friday, Aug. 5, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band playing songs like “Ramblin Man” and “Midnight Rider.”. Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: County Fair, Downtown @ Sundown, LGBT Festival and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a full weekend ahead in Clarksville, with festivals, a fair, concerts and theatre. Montgomery County Fair: Come by Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, all weekend to enjoy live entertainment, amusement rides, and famous fair food. Attractions include carnival rides, pig racing, the Enduro Race and more. Fair admission is $7. Ride ticket and armband prices vary. The fair continues every night through Saturday, Aug. 6.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy