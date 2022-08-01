William Johnston

clarksvillenow.com
Michael Gilbert Nulty
Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
Gayle Greene
Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Spencer Stokey
Spencer Zachary Stokey, age 19, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with President Garth Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church 3242 HWY 41 A South, Clarksville, TN.
Ronald Jorgenson
Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
National Night Out brings police, community together for fun in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County annual National Night Out event took place Tuesday at Austin Peay State University. The theme was “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign held on Aug. 2 each year that promotes...
Election results: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Operation Homefront provides military families with supplies, backpacks for return to school
CLARKSVILLE, TN — On Friday, July 29, national nonprofit Operation Homefront, in partnership with CSX, distributed hundreds of backpacks with essential school supplies to military children in the Clarksville area as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The event took place at Clarksville Regional Airport. “The...
APSU to host summer commencement ceremony on Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Austin Peay State University will host a commencement ceremony in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s Summer 2022 graduates. Friday’s ceremony will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from all the University’s colleges – College of...
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
Girl Scout troops receive Bronze and Silver awards
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, July 11, Girl Scout Troops 409 and 2236 received their Bronze and Silver awards and were pinned by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. Troop 409 earned the Bronze award by talking to the local animal shelter and finding out a need they had. Not only did the animal shelter need food, toys and bedding for the animals, but they also needed a reusable container specifically made for cat birth. The girls then designed and created birthing pods for the shelter to use. The troop was able to create five birthing boxes as well as donate food, toys and bedding for the shelter. The girls spent over 50 hours making sure that the project would be a success.
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
Shoppers Stuff the Bus with donations for Teachers Warehouse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers and shoppers helped Stuff the Bus with donations for the Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery Education Foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. All donations go to the Teacher’s Warehouse, where teachers can “shop” for school supplies for free. Additional donations made be made by...
Butterfly Festival returns Sept. 3 to Oak Grove with stunts, a robot and live butterflies
OAK GROVE, KY – Oak Grove Tourism is excited to announce the international and regional award-winning Butterfly Festival is back Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It all happens at the War Memorial Walking Trail, 101 Walter Garrett Lane. Now in its 13th year the festival is a...
Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Downtown @ Sundown to feature Hot Lanta this Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN –This Friday, Aug. 5, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band playing songs like “Ramblin Man” and “Midnight Rider.”. Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s...
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
Weekend top picks: County Fair, Downtown @ Sundown, LGBT Festival and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a full weekend ahead in Clarksville, with festivals, a fair, concerts and theatre. Montgomery County Fair: Come by Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, all weekend to enjoy live entertainment, amusement rides, and famous fair food. Attractions include carnival rides, pig racing, the Enduro Race and more. Fair admission is $7. Ride ticket and armband prices vary. The fair continues every night through Saturday, Aug. 6.
Pass and Go event coming up Saturday to reward students who passed AP exams
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 14th annual “Pass and Go” Event is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6. Eligible Advanced Placement students from seven area high schools have been invited to attend the Pass and Go Event. Students must have scored a 3 or higher on their Advanced...
