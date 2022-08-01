95% of Medicare beneficiaries worry about inflation's impact on health costs

www.beckershospitalreview.com
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates
Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
Hospitals that see the most Black patients are paid less than other hospitals, report finds
How American hospitals are paid for care is structurally designed to reimburse less for care provided to Black patients, according to a new study from physician researchers at UCLA, Princeton, Johns Hopkins and Harvard. The study, released Aug. 3 and shared with Becker's, used Medicare and American Hospital Association data...
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data
Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
NNU nurse sounds the alarm on 'hospital-at-home' programs
Some nurses are speaking up about what they see as the dangers of "hospital-at-home" programs, which they say can potentially harm patients, devalue the work of the nurse and can create inequalities amongst users. Since the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have been expanding and creating hospital-at-home programs, in part...
I Learned the Hard Way Just How Barbaric American Health Care Is
United Healthcare’s eleventh-hour refusal to pay for a quick, non-invasive, clinically proven surgery to reverse my sudden-onset deafness from a recent COVID infection was hardly my first ride on the bucking bronco we call— oxymoronically—American health care. But it is the one that finally broke me.Prior to this refusal, surgeon Dr. Babak Sadoughi and I had done everything by the book. I texted him the minute I lost my hearing, on day four of my COVID infection. He prescribed a six-day course of steroids, but I was still deaf. He cut holes into my eardrums. This relieved some of the...
AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews
While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout
Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks. The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions. "Providers need to focus on the patient and not...
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
New HHS tool helps hospitals estimate supply levels in emergencies
The HHS launched a service July 29 for hospitals to track the availability of medications, personal protective equipment, products used for burn patients and supplies for trauma patients. The tool, called the Disaster Available Supplies in Hospitals, is designed to estimate how much medical supply a hospital needs within 49...
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists updates drug diversion guidelines
In response to the opioid epidemic spanning the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists revised its guidelines on preventing the diversion of controlled substances Aug. 2. The guidelines were last updated in 2016 — the same year that had the highest record of deaths from opioid overdoses compared to...
Digital health startup Calibrate cuts 24% of staff
A year after raising $100 million, weight loss-focused digital health startup Calibrate has laid off 24 percent of its employees. "As a result of the restructuring, the company extends its runway and accelerates its path to profitability," a Calibrate spokesperson emailed Becker's. The move affected 156 of the company's 652...
Superbugs move beyond healthcare setting, CDC study finds
The CDC found 1 in 10 infections caused by a type of multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogen are community-associated, occurring in patients who had not been exposed to healthcare-linked risks, like hospitalizations. Researchers from the agency partnered with eight U.S. health departments for the study. They used population-based surveillance data for patients...
Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients
Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
Federal drug-pricing bill has a 'major flaw,' APCI says
The American Pharmacy Cooperative praised the drug-pricing bill crawling through Congress but said Aug. 3 its provisions are "bandages on a broken prescription drug pricing system," arguing the real issue is pharmacy benefit managers. The proposed legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, aims to do three things: limit copays...
Age of retirement continues to increase
The average age for retirement is the highest it has been for the past 30 years, sitting at 61, according to a July 22 Gallup poll. Gallup uses data from its annual economy and personal finance survey to gain this information. The retirement age is up from 57 in 1991....
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Aug. 4 declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the outbreak. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far. "I want to make an announcement today that...
Medical groups urge Congress to reauthorize program to improve physician workforce shortage
In letters to the House and Senate, medical groups urged Congress to pass the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act, which incentivizes foreign physicians to serve in underserved communities. The bill would extend the Conrad 30 waiver program, which allows these international medical graduates to remain in the United States.
67% of nurses plan to leave position within 3 years, survey of 9,000 nurses finds
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found 67 percent of nurses plan to leave their current nursing position within three years, according to their survey of 9,355 nurses in October. Their findings were published Aug. 2 in Critical Care Nurse. AACN researchers conducted an online survey in October that received...
