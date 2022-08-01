Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point

Yordanos Zelinski is one to set lofty goals. The former Oregon standout feels like the University of Tennessee can help him meet his new dreams. Zelinski recently announced that he will be continuing his track and field career, as well as his cross country career in Knoxville, Tennessee. Zelinski joins one of the NCAA’s most prestigious men’s track programs as the Volunteers have four national titles, seven finishes as national runner-ups, 62 NCAA individual champions and 25 Olympians.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO