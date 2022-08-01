Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon arrives at Tennessee practice; jersey number revealed
Lyn-J Dixon is a running back who spent the past 4 seasons at Clemson. Part way through the 2021 season, he transferred from Clemson to West Virginia, but never suited up for the Mountaineers. Recently, he ended up in the transfer portal again, and now he’s heading to Rocky Top...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school
Lyn-J Dixon was committed to Tennessee back in 2017. But, ultimately, the 4-star running back in the class of 2018 decommitted and ended up at Clemson. He spent the past 4 seasons with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in September of 2021. He transferred to West Virginia, but never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered the portal in July.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Vols' 2022 season
Tennessee started the Josh Heupel era off with some promising signs, going 7-6 in 2021. Now, as the Volunteers prepare for the 2022 campaign, there’s plenty to like about this squad. Star QB Hendon Hooker returns, as do standout WR Cedric Tillman and RB Jabari Small. This Tennessee offense...
Tennessee football among biggest movers in CBS preseason ranking, and it’s warranted
It actually wasn’t as big of a jump as it was from the beginning of last season to the end of last season, but given the way Tennessee football shocked expectations, that was to be expected. As a result, it was a big enough jump to vault them into the top 25.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
oregonobserver.com
College: Here’s why Yordanos Zelinski chose Tennessee to continue running career
Yordanos Zelinski is one to set lofty goals. The former Oregon standout feels like the University of Tennessee can help him meet his new dreams. Zelinski recently announced that he will be continuing his track and field career, as well as his cross country career in Knoxville, Tennessee. Zelinski joins one of the NCAA’s most prestigious men’s track programs as the Volunteers have four national titles, seven finishes as national runner-ups, 62 NCAA individual champions and 25 Olympians.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy has 3 big questions about the Tennessee Volunteers for 2022
Greg McElroy named Tennessee, Nebraska and Louisville as 3 potential teams on the rise for the 2022 season. The Vols are looking for their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2015 and 2016 after going 7-6 last year in Josh Heupel’s first campaign as the team’s head coach. So,...
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee QB coach explains how Hendon Hooker's basketball style helped him on the football field
As we know, some of the best athletes come out of the SEC. That is no exception with Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle noticed Hooker’s athleticism on the basketball court. The 6-4, 218-pound signal caller apparently has some moves. Furthermore, his confidence caught the attention of his coach.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week
The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
supertalk929.com
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
