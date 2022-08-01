Red Flag Warning in effect through Tuesday

www.ifiberone.com
kpq.com
Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming
A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
ifiberone.com
Eastern Washington town told to evacuate due to wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire several miles south of town, officials said. Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday they expect the fire to pass through town, KREM-TV reported. The news outlet also reported that the entire town of Lind is being evacuated, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
ifiberone.com
Wildfire burns 100 to 200 acres early Tuesday morning near Ephrata
EPHRATA — Between 100 to 200 acres burned during an early Tuesday morning brush fire just south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire Districts 13 and 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the area of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road and arrived to find an active wildfire south of the area of state Route 17 and state Route 262.
ifiberone.com
Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire
VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes
In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled
The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.
q13fox.com
Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington
VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
ifiberone.com
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ifiberone.com
One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home
Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car. "We recovered about ten shell...
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
kpq.com
Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center
Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital. During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital. Roughly 60% of...
Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes
The road was closed briefly while the potatoes and the semi truck were removed, troopers said.
