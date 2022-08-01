ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Red Flag Warning in effect through Tuesday

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming

A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Eastern Washington town told to evacuate due to wildfire

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire several miles south of town, officials said. Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday they expect the fire to pass through town, KREM-TV reported. The news outlet also reported that the entire town of Lind is being evacuated, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
LIND, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
Washington State
ifiberone.com

Wildfire burns 100 to 200 acres early Tuesday morning near Ephrata

EPHRATA — Between 100 to 200 acres burned during an early Tuesday morning brush fire just south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire Districts 13 and 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the area of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road and arrived to find an active wildfire south of the area of state Route 17 and state Route 262.
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire

VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
VANTAGE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes

In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
LIND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Central Washington
q13fox.com

Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington

VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
LIND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home

Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car. "We recovered about ten shell...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center

Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital. During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital. Roughly 60% of...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy