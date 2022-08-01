www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health startup Calibrate cuts 24% of staff
A year after raising $100 million, weight loss-focused digital health startup Calibrate has laid off 24 percent of its employees. "As a result of the restructuring, the company extends its runway and accelerates its path to profitability," a Calibrate spokesperson emailed Becker's. The move affected 156 of the company's 652...
beckershospitalreview.com
UK home healthcare company Cera lands $320M in funding
Digital-first home healthcare firm Cera has secured $320 million in funding to expand the number of patients it can care for. The company, which operates in the United Kingdom and Germany, said it plans to increase its patient base from about 15,000 to 100,000, according to an Aug. 4 post on its LinkedIn page. The investment will also allow it to grow its nursing, telehealth and prescription delivery services, both in the U.K. and internationally, it said in the post.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health company Pear Therapeutics lays off 9% of staff
Pear Therapeutics, a company that offers digital therapy programs by prescription, has let go of 9 percent of its workforce, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company mixes cognitive behavioral therapy with patient education to treat such conditions as opioid use disorder and chronic...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report
Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Gilead to acquire biotech company for $405M
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has agreed to acquire MiroBio, a biotechnology company focused on the research of cellular immunity. Once the transaction is complete, Gilead will have the rights to MiroBio's entire catalog of immune inhibitory receptors and MiroBio's platform used to develop antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors. Gilead will acquire MiroBio for $405 million, according to the Aug. 4 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firm completes acquisition of RCM company Aspirion
Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of the revenue cycle management company Aspirion Aug. 2. The private equity firm announced in June that it was buying a majority stake in the Columbus, Ga.-based company. Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid. The company works with more than 140 clients in 45 states.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research
Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health leverages patient data to develop diagnostic AI products
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with health tech startup Dandelion Health to develop AI products that can aid medical decisions, improve diagnostics and drug development. Dandelion Health will make the health systems clinical patient data available to AI developers in healthcare to improve patient care via AI, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
3 cloud giants slow spending
The three big cloud providers curbed their capital spending in the second quarter of 2022, showing that the booming cloud business may not be immune to a slowing economy, the Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 2. Capital expenditures for Amazon, Microsoft and Google grew by just 12 percent in the...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS awards $33M digital modernization contract
CMS has awarded a $33 million contract to consulting and technology services company ICF to digitally modernize CMS' office of information technology. ICF will utilize ServiceNow, a cloud-based digital workflow platform, to increase CMS staff productivity and improve end-user experience. The contract has a term of four years, according to the Aug. 2 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Revecore acquires 2 RCM firms
Revecore has acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3. Kemberton, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Cherry Hill, N.J., partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura, based in Tampa, Fla., provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.
beckershospitalreview.com
Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff
Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent. Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's. "Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cardinal opens facility to boost lab kit production
Cardinal Health has opened a 110,000-square foot facility in East Hartford, Conn., to support the manufacturing and distribution of specimen collection kits, the company said Aug. 3. The new centralized facility employs nearly 200 employees and will serve as the hub for Cardinal's Aero-Med business, which produces more than 50...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
beckershospitalreview.com
TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout
Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks. The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions. "Providers need to focus on the patient and not...
beckershospitalreview.com
As recession risk looms, some CEOs adopt tougher talk
Amid the potential for an economic downturn, CEOs across the U.S. are becoming more hard-line with their discussions and actions compared to the warmer tone they may have used earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Take Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Apps, bots & beyond: A conversation with Kaiser Permanente IT chief Diane Comer
Kaiser Permanente has long been known as one of the leading health systems for IT and digital innovation. So Diane Comer was excited to take over as the Oakland, Calif.-based provider and health plan's executive vice president and chief information and technology officer in April 2021, having been with the organization since 2007.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: 'Pharmacy desert' definition is ripe for revision
Time traveled is a better indicator than distance traveled in determining what constitutes a pharmacy desert, Yale and Weill Cornell researchers argue in a July 29 opinion piece in The Hill. Research that tracks the availability of pharmacies in relation to population data usually measures distance from the patient's home...
beckershospitalreview.com
CivicaScript launches 1st drug
At a cost 95 percent less than Medicare's prices, CivicaScript, a unit of nonprofit generic drug company Civica, premiered its first drug Aug. 3 with a treatment used for prostate cancer that has spread. The abiraterone acetate 250 milligram tablets are $160 for a month's supply, and CivicaScript recommends pharmacies...
Comments / 0