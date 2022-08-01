Despite drier forecast, the heat is now a concern for those displaced by Eastern Kentucky flood

www.wkyufm.org
37 dead in eastern Ky. floods. Rain subsides, but hot weather is in the forecast
The death toll in last week’s flooding that devastated eastern Kentucky has risen to 37 as of Tuesday morning. While the region received some respite from rains and stayed dry overnight on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear in his daily news conference said temperatures for the coming days are looking “dangerously hot.”
Beshear praises tornado recovery efforts, gives eastern Kentucky flood update during Mayfield visit
Gov. Andy Beshear shared updates on tornado recovery and discussed community resilience at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting on Monday, nearly eight months after devastating tornadoes hit the community and just days after deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky. At the meeting, Beshear also shared an anecdote about how the...
Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
Beshear considers calling special session as eastern Kentucky flood relief and restoration efforts underway
A week after historic floods and mudslides ravaged eastern Kentucky and rebuilding and restoration efforts were in full swing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he may call a special session to discuss a flood relief package. During a news conference Wednesday, Beshear said he will likely call a special legislative session...
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Kentucky grassroots organizers call for stronger policies to prevent drug overdoses
Advocates with the grassroots organization VOCAL-KY are working to raise awareness about the benefits of harm reduction measures. At a press conference Thursday, the group called on state and local officials to create policies aimed at slowing the increase of overdose deaths in the state. According to a recently published state report, 2,250 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses last year — a nearly 15% spike compared to 2020.
