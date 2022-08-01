Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed

www.bbc.com
Donna Brownlee
3d ago
The Sentence should be 8 Years for each Dog and a Lifetime Ban on Adopting Any More After He's done Being in a Pit with the Animals that He had his Dogs Attack!!
Reply(1)
32
Robert Loveland
3d ago
that's not long enough years would be better need to send a message this won't be tolerated
Reply
23
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago
He needs to be put in a room with man eating carnivores and left
Reply(3)
45
Related
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Nevada parents arrested after 19-day-old child reportedly dies from 'unjustifiable physical pain'
PAHRUMP, Nev. (TCD) -- Three people were taken into custody after a 19-day-old child died from living in an unsanitary home and possibly from ingesting methamphetamine. On Thursday, July 28, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced officials arrested Daniel Bills, Erica Eisenloffel, and Angela Guerini-Bolt for the death of Bills and Eisenloffel’s 19-day-old son.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Serial killer who murdered entire family hid in plain sight for years after erasing himself from photos & changing name
SERIAL killer John List murdered his entire family and went on the run for 18 years after erasing himself from every photo in the house. The leafy town of Westfield, New Jersey was rocked to its core on December 7, 1971, when the bodies of three children and two women were discovered in a 19-room mansion.
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
One Green Planet
Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species
An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard
"We don't know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Boy, 6, dies as dad fights for life after ‘food poisoning left them constantly vomiting’ in hotspot of Sharm El-Sheikh
A BOY has died of food poisoning that left the whole family "constantly vomiting", it was reported. The family were on holiday at the Brit hotspot Sharm El-Sheikh when six-year-old Andrea Mirabile, his dad Antonio, 46, and pregnant mum Rosalia Manosperti fell ill. The family developed severe nausea and started...
KCTV 5
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, tied to bed leads deputies to 2 decomposing bodies
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A child found walking alone led investigators to two decomposing bodies, and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to their deaths. According to a press conference from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, deputies received a call Monday, Aug. 1, shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a 12-year-old girl walking down the roadway in the area of County Road 34.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F
Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Watch as road rage driver rams cyclist onto his bonnet while the rider screams in terror
THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver rams a cyclist onto his bonnet with the rider left screaming in terror. Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was caught repeatedly driving into the victim after he clipped them along a road in Swindon, Wiltshire. The unnamed cyclist is repeatedly heard screaming "stop"...
Comments / 31