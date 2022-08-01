ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 31

Donna Brownlee
3d ago

The Sentence should be 8 Years for each Dog and a Lifetime Ban on Adopting Any More After He's done Being in a Pit with the Animals that He had his Dogs Attack!!

Reply(1)
32
Robert Loveland
3d ago

that's not long enough years would be better need to send a message this won't be tolerated

Reply
23
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

He needs to be put in a room with man eating carnivores and left

Reply(3)
45
Related
BBC

Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Nevada parents arrested after 19-day-old child reportedly dies from 'unjustifiable physical pain'

PAHRUMP, Nev. (TCD) -- Three people were taken into custody after a 19-day-old child died from living in an unsanitary home and possibly from ingesting methamphetamine. On Thursday, July 28, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced officials arrested Daniel Bills, Erica Eisenloffel, and Angela Guerini-Bolt for the death of Bills and Eisenloffel’s 19-day-old son.
NYE COUNTY, NV
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Wildlife#Dna#Firearms#Turnabrae House#Millden Estate#Forfar Sheriff Court#Scottish#Badgers
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species

An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, tied to bed leads deputies to 2 decomposing bodies

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A child found walking alone led investigators to two decomposing bodies, and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to their deaths. According to a press conference from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, deputies received a call Monday, Aug. 1, shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a 12-year-old girl walking down the roadway in the area of County Road 34.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy