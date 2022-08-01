Apex Legends’ next season increases the level cap and removes self-revive

www.digitaltrends.com
Digital Trends
What’s new on Xbox Game Pass and what’s leaving in August 2022
While Microsoft has been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s desolate exclusive lineup for the rest of 2022 — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to next year — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.
Digital Trends
Tactics Ogre: Reborn joins a crowded release schedule in November
Square Enix officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 11. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a turn-based strategy game that takes place in The Valerian Isles. The king, Dorgalua Oberyth, brought peace for 50 years, but after his death, a civil war breaks out between three factions. The story follows Denam Pavel, a young man who gets caught between these warring factions and has to make difficult choices during his adventure.
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 9 quests and how to complete them
It’s week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, and as always, Epic Games has a new batch of challenges for us to complete. These new challenges are run-of-the-mill, so if you’ve played throughout the season, you’ll likely be familiar with how to complete most of them.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty will still get ‘premium paid content’ in 2023, says Activision
Activision said that it will be planning to release “premium paid content” related to the Call of Duty series in 2023 following reports claiming no new Call of Duty game will release next year. Bloomberg reported that mainline Call of Duty games are taking a year off in...
Digital Trends
Warzone Terminator skins: How to get the new T-800 and T-1000 Operators
What a time to be alive. As part of Season 4 Reloaded, The Terminator skins have finally been added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, and they’re some of the coolest the series has ever gotten. Based on the Terminator 2: Judgment Day film, these new cosmetics consist of the T-800 and the T-1000, along with lots of extra Terminator-related goodies. But how can you acquire these new cosmetic bundles, and what do they contain?
Digital Trends
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet let you explore Paldea and crystallize your Pokémon
Today’s Pokémon Presents stream revealed more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the name of the region and the gameplay gimmicks involved. Paldea is the name of the region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is inspired by the landscapes of Spain and Portugal. The trailer also revealed that each game’s exclusive Legendary Pokemon will be your partner throughout the journey as players can ride them as they explore the open-world region.
Digital Trends
Microsoft lets Xbox Series S devs increase console’s memory
Microsoft is allowing Xbox Series S developers to increase the console’s memory, giving them more space to access games and boost the performance of some titles. The company’s Game Dev team sent out the June Game Development Kit on Thursday, bringing with it the gift of additional memory for developers to allocate to the Xbox Series S. In the video detailing the new features that come with the kit, seen below, the team explains that the hundreds of megabytes will help developers “improve graphics performance in memory constrained conditions.”
Digital Trends
Everything announced at Behaviour Beyond
Dead by Daylight put Behaviour Interactive on the map in 2016, and it has consistently supported it with frequent new content. As a result, though, it’s been Behaviour’s main focus recently outside of a recently released Jurassic World mobile game. That’s why I was quite excited to see what it had in store with Behaviour Beyond, a presentation highlighting several new upcoming games from the Canadian game developer.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started
JRPGs are some of the most dense gaming experiences on the market. Ambitious ones typically ask players to not only learn the basics of how their combat works — which can be real-time, turn-based, or a combination of the two — but also the unique elements and mechanics within those styles. On top of all of that, there’s also the unique language the game may use to describe things that you might know as something else from a different game. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has almost all of these possible hurdles in it, especially for newcomers to the franchise.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 4: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#411)
Trying to solve Wordle #411 for August 4, 2022, and need some help?. It’s Thursday! Are you counting down to the weekend yet? Don’t let weekend daydreaming get in the way of solving today’s Wordle! We’re guessing you’re here because you’re a few guesses deep and looking for a lifeline. Don’t worry — we’ve got your back.
Digital Trends
You can get this awesome Pac-Man gaming table for only $400 right now
If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, then you’re likely familiar with Pac-Man, and while there are many ways to play it digitally these days, such as its Xbox Game Pass inclusion, it’s hard to beat the experience of having an actual table or cabinet. Well, whether you want to relive some nostalgia or are younger and want to experience older games, this great Walmart deal on an Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table brings it down to $400 from $700, a nice $300 discount on something you might not have otherwise bought.
Digital Trends
VR gaming appears to have hit an all-time high
VR gaming seems to have reached an all-time high, with a notable report suggesting a nearly four-times increase in users in the past month. Those figures come from a survey and might not be exact, but do indicate an ongoing trend of more and more people joining the VR gaming revolution.
Digital Trends
Play AAA games anywhere and on nearly any device with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW
This content was produced in partnership with NVIDIA. Gone are the days where you have to splurge on an expensive PC, or parts to build one, just to enjoy the latest games. Yes, you can still do that, but you can also utilize a streaming platform to play on just about any device, anywhere. With NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW you get the latest generation of PC gaming on a system of your choosing, all accessible and streaming from the cloud.
Digital Trends
AMD Ryzen 7000 could hit new performance highs — at a price
AMD Ryzen 7000 is just around the corner, and now, we’ve come to know the rumored specifications of the first four CPUs of the lineup, including the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X. The specs certainly paint a positive picture...
Digital Trends
Samsung gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy
If you’ve invested in gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to buy a gaming monitor that will give justice to the computer’s processing power and the video games that you’ll play. A decent-sized gaming monitor could also be a necessity if you bought from gaming laptop deals, as you may want to play on a larger screen while you’re at home. In any case, one of the highly recommended brands for monitors is Samsung, a fixture in Digital Trends’ best gaming monitors that offers various models with a wide range of prices to match your preferences.
Digital Trends
The Lenovo Legion gaming PC is $570 cheaper today
Whether you’re upgrading your gaming setup or building one from scratch, catching some great gaming PC deals is a great way to start. Currently you can get the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the super powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for just $1,760. That’s a massive savings of $570, as the gaming PC typically costs $2,330. Free next-business-day shipping and three free months of Xbox Game Pass are included with your purchase, and there are a lot of great gaming monitor deals taking place to pair with the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and play, this Dell gaming laptop is $300 off today
If you’ve been checking out the laptop deals in a bid to find a great gaming laptop that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve found it. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $700, saving $300 off the usual price of $1,000. If you’re keen to get into PC gaming but you don’t want to spend thousands, this is a great entry point. It’s likely this sale is only on for a limited period though, so if you know this is the laptop for you, snap it up now. Alternatively, read on while we tell you why it’s so great.
