Warehouse planned near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyLZF_0h0TtaWH00

A commercial warehouse and office is planned west of Ellsworth Road and south of Pecos Road in Mesa.

The Mesa Design Review Board on July 12 voted unanimously to approve the design and site plan for the facility.

The board is required to review development plans in the commerce park at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The airport is operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Apache Junction, Mesa, Queen Creek, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

“This is not a city project but it is within the Gateway Airport Commerce Park and a stipulation of an older case stipulated that the [design review board] has the ability to review and approve any development plans,” Staff Planner Robert Mansolillo said at the board’s July 12 meeting.

Access is via Atwood and parking spaces are provided, he said.

“The landscape yards are provided along Atwood, the north and south property lines. And parking lot landscape islands are provided and a 15-foot-wide foundation base is provided along the west elevation,” Mansolillo said.

Kendall Baxley of DesignItects is the applicant. Ranchland Holdings III LLC Etal is the owner.

The overall design of the project provides architectural interest that creates a distinctive and appealing building, according to a written city of Mesa staff report.

“The proposed elevations use form, scale, material and color to enhance the function and appearance of the proposed building. Building entrances are designed prominently and are easily identifiable. The form of the building transitions between the exterior and interior with durable building materials,” it states. “The site plan shows development of a 12,236-square-foot, two-story building. The building will contain approximately 6,500 square feet of warehouse space and approximately 5,700 square feet of office space. The proposed building height is 26 feet 6 inches.”

The all-volunteer Mesa Design Review Board is unique in that its composition is set by the zoning ordinance to include two architects; two from other design professions such as landscape architecture, engineering, urban planning, interior design or other design-related background; one contractor or developer; and two residents, according to the city’s website.

