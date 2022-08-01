Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16

EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

EAST DUBLIN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO