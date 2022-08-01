Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16

www.13wmaz.com
Related
41nbc.com
2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Two teens arrested and charged with murder in June shooting at a Macon car wash
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this incident when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was searching for suspects. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of a man at a Macon car wash in June.
wgxa.tv
Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Pregnant woman among 14 injured in Laurens County crash
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pregnant woman loses her unborn child in a Laurens County crash that sent a total of 14 people to the hospital. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Georgia 19 at Interstate 16 in Laurens County, just before 9:00 Saturday morning. GSP...
Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night. Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found two children who had been...
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogacw.com
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Dodge Charger in Warner Robins just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. The man was standing in a lane on Watson Boulevard when the car...
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Georgia (Dublin, GA)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-16, south of Dublin, leaving 14 injured and an unborn baby dead. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Ford van carrying 13 passengers struck a dump truck driving in front of the van.
Deputy charged with murder in Eurie Martin case continues to work as firefighter
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was 5 years ago when a video circulated of a black man being tased to death by three Washington County deputies. While the case awaits a possible second trial, 1 of the deputies remains in public safety, but works now as a volunteer firefighter.
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
wgxa.tv
Could a state agency have prevented the death of a Dooly County 4-year-old?
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves how could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing on...
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for missing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sandersville Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Hiram Johnson of Sandersville has been missing since Monday Night, when he was last seen walking into the woods at the dead end of Pine Forest Drive shortly after 11:00. He was wearing...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1