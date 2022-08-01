ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Trump-tied conservatives are 15 states away from an unprecedented rewrite of the Constitution

By Brent D. Griffiths,Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

States that have passed a resolution to amend the US Constitution.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

  • Conservatives are just 15 states away from an unprecedented constitutional convention .
  • A group with ties to Trump's orbit and corporate America is leading the push.
  • Five states, including Wisconsin, have joined the pro-convention movement in recent years.

Conservatives are just 15 states away from an unprecedented gathering that could rewrite large parts of the US Constitution and fundamentally change American life.

With Congress' initiative, the US Constitution has been amended 27 times. But never has the core American document been amended through a state-led process — the second track that the founders created under Article V of the Constitution.

Conservatives are frustrated by Democrats' control of Washington and — even when Republicans are in charge — the growing size of government.

"The idea of states coming together is going to scare the living hell out of Washington," state Rep. Bill Taylor of South Carolina, who led his state's push to pass a call for a convention, told Insider. "They are going to be terrified of the states."

The Convention of the States movement is just one of the organizations pushing for such a convention. But it's perhaps the best funded and has made the most recent progress — and has ties to former President Donald Trump's orbit, such as former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum and John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar who supported Trump's effort to overturn the election.

Five states — Wisconsin, South Carolina, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and West Virginia — have passed the organization's pro-convention resolution in the past two years.

With Republicans poised for a " wave election " in November, more GOP-controlled states could join the pro-convention-resolution crowd.

Republicans pushing for a convention are playing the long game, similar to how they spent decades working to overturn the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision .

This time, conservatives want to constitutionally reduce the size of government, make it easier to fire federal employees such as Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director, eliminate whole Cabinet-level agencies, and enshrine a nine-justice Supreme Court.

Insider has documented how the conservative group, Convention of the States, is working with the American Legislative Exchange Council to push model resolutions in state legislatures throughout the nation.

The American Legislative Exchange Council is known for its aggressive lobbying in state capitals and close ties to major corporations, including the tobacco giant Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris, and PhRMA, the lobbying arm of top drugmakers such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

The push for a new constitutional convention is not unprecedented. Hundreds of calls for conventions have passed since the nascent US government ripped up the Articles of Confederation and ratified the Constitution in 1788. Since then, organizers have tried to use Article V power to balance the budget, limit big money in politics, institute term limits for members of Congress, and directly elect senators.

The prospect of a convention alone can push lawmakers to capitulate and start the amendment process on their own — making the early 20th-century history of the 17th Amendment worth revisiting.

The early-20th-century progressive movement successfully pressured Congress to enact the 17th Amendment in 1912 after several states passed calls for a convention to directly elect US senators — illustrating how a convention isn't necessary to achieve lasting change. Just the threat of one can work.

More than a century after the 17th Amendment's ratification, one prominent Republican sees history — at least procedurally — repeating itself.

"What is most likely is that as we move closer to a convention of the states that, at the last minute, Congress will blink and pass the underlying amendments. That's what history shows us is likely to happen," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a former presidential candidate who's eyeing another run in 2024 and is himself pushing a term-limits amendment, told Insider.

Cruz also did not express definitive support for a convention.

Read Insider's full story on the movement to call a new constitutional convention .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 182

Michael Antonio
3d ago

Lol. I see this article and even read the comments, but right now it's the Democrats trying to change the Constitution, not the Republicans.

Reply(28)
118
stephen
2d ago

Seriously I cannot for the life of me understand some of the comments in this post.. here we are trying to find ways to give power back to we the people so federal entities such as our current administration have less lethal consequences to our countries economic demise- and we STILL have lots of people voicing they’re position on Trump and the right?? At this point in time with everything that Biden and the democrats have managed to commit to our country with severe consequences affecting everything and everyone- how in peoples right mind do they even view this as political? This is basic common knowledge that life was better on so many different levels just two years ago. Literally everything was better. Here we all sit, still divided because half of us are too ignorant and too prideful to admit our lives are being ruined by the very people we elected into office. I guess I’ll just never understand it, I fought for this country and my time spent serving is what literally defines me, patriotic and proud of what it all stood for.. but now I feel almost sick to my stomach, watching us destroy ourselves from the inside out

Reply(22)
87
stator7
3d ago

Don't like the idea. The last Constitutional Convention completely reworked the government. And those running the govt are no where near the founding fathers.

Reply(2)
19
